Vietnam Interested in Russia's 'Flying Hospitals'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The delegation of the Vietnamese Defense Ministry held talks with the Russian Helicopters company over the supply of civilian helicopters, showing particular interest in the Mi-17V-5, Mi-38 and Ansat models, the press service of the company said Monday in a statement.

"The delegation of the Vietnamese Defense Ministry has arrived in the capital of Tatarstan [Kazan] with a working visit… The main purpose of the visit was to discuss the delivery of civilian helicopters to Vietnam. The delegation showed a particular interest in Ansat and Mi-17V-5 helicopters," the statement said.

According to the company’s Deputy General Director Alexander Scherbinin, Vietnam is also interested in the supply of Mi-38 helicopters.

In total, more than 50 Russian helicopter units have been delivered to Vietnam so far, Scherbinin specified.

The Ansat, a multipurpose light twin-engine turbine helicopter, can be used to carry goods and passengers, as well as for surveillance purposes, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuation.

Mi-17V-5 helicopters that belong to the Mi-8/17 series are used to transport people and cargo. They may be used in military, medical, and search and rescue operations.

The Mi-38 helicopter features a six-blade main rotor and has a wider range of missions it can be deployed in. It can be used for search and rescue operations and serve as "a flying hospital."