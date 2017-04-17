Register
04:07 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Sexual relations

    Next-Gen Naughty: AI App to Customize ‘Engaging’ Robot Sex

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 76 0 0

    Lonely? Bored? Seeking that extra added something to spruce up your sex life? Have we got just the thing for you, as the makers of RealDoll, the infamous life-size person-shaped sex toy, has announced that they will soon introduce an interactive app to allow your silicone sex slave to customize itself to your every whim.

    Released on Saturday by Abyss Creations, the "Harmony AI" app is claimed to be able to sync with your RealDoll, and has the ability to retain bits and pieces of information about the user, so that it can "create an engaging simulation of a relationship," according to Cnet.

    Sexual activity
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Rise of 'Smart' Sex Toys Creates Web of Legal, Criminal and Ethical Issues

    While marrieds around the world might concur that the phrase "engaging simulation" accurately describes the relationship with their all-too-real partner, Abyss Creations takes their app to the next level as, to hear them say it, their "Realbotix" AI can effectively shape a personality to control the outward aspects of a pricey plastic plaything.

    The Realbotix app will also allow users to create an avatar, presumably to twiddle with while out and about, setting the stage for an authentic tumble upon returning home.

    Abyss CEO Matt McMullen has stated that, while RealDolls currently are only available in the female form, they are essentially "genderless" and can be modified to suit any taste or predilection.

    As reported by Future Sex in February, McMullen stated that when "the male version of the app is complete, subscribers will be able to easily choose different genders when creating their AIs." The choices are only bound by the imagination of the user.

    The app, downloadable from the Realbotix web site, is proprietary, and currently not available in Google Play or Apple's iOS, but is compatible with Android devices.

    By creating a detailed avatar, users opting to purchase a RealDoll will eventually be able to upload their creation into circuitry contained within their expensive sex toy.

    Users will also be able to customize the RealDoll's face and makeup, according to Cnet, making for a plausibly prurient Barbie experience, as grown adults pay real money to play with dolls.

    It won't be cheap, but happiness through technology never is.

    Just the head will bounce your wallet for some $10,000, A $2000 deposit can be placed now for orders to be delivered at an undetermined later date. If you change your mind after ordering, you lose half your deposit.

    Robots are a resource with an almost unlimited potential, and making them for sexual release is an inevitable application of cutting edge technologies. Like consumerism, though, just don't expect it to make you happy, only offer you temporary release.

    Related:

    Scientists Develop 'Brainwave' to Rap Robots for Work Blunders
    'Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better': Robots Found to Enhance Human Performance
    Computerized Reporters: Will Robots Soon Replace Journalists?
    Tags:
    sexbot, sex, release, Realdoll, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok