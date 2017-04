MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The launch of the Soyuz MS-04 piloted spacecraft will take place on April 20, at 07:13 GMT.

Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and US astronaut Jack Fischer will be on board of the spacecraft, which is expected to reach the International Space Station in 136 days.

"The transfer of the carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-04 space freighter from an assembly and testing facilities and its installation at the launch pad of the site №1 (Gagarin's Start) of Baikonur space center is scheduled for April 17, 2017," the statement read.