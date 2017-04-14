Air China Airline to Cease Flights to North Korea From Apr. 17 Amid Tensions

However the air traffic between the countries will continue as the North Korean state airline Air Koryo operates regular flights to the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shenyang and a charter flight to Shanghai.
In March, Air Koryo also launched the first regular flight between Pyongyang and the Chinese city of Dandong, located near the border with North Korea.
US officials announced on Saturday that an aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the Korean peninsula amid rising tensions. Last year's joint US-South Korean drills practiced taking out North Korea's leadership, military facilities and intercepting incoming North Korean planes in the event of war on the Korean peninsula.
All comments
Show new comments (0)