Register
04:30 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Surgeons during an operation on removing a malignant tumor

    Aussies Develop Drug That Stops Deadly Colon and Stomach Tumor Growth Cold

    © Sputnik/ Varvara Gert'e
    Tech
    Get short URL
    118720

    A team of Australian researchers have discovered a new method to fight colon and stomach cancer. Their technique involves inhibiting a protein that cancer cells use to rapidly reproduce.

    "Our discovery could potentially offer a new and complementary approach to chemotherapy and immunotherapy as options for treating gastrointestinal cancers," said professor Matthias Ernst, scientific director at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, in a statement.

    Hematopoietic cell kinase (HCK) is an enzyme that helps stem cells become blood cells – hematopoietic cells are the stem cells that all blood cells start as. One type of blood cells that HCK helps to code are macrophages, "big eater" white blood cells whose job is to consume and destroy anything that impedes healthy blood, such as cellular debris, microbes and cancer cells.

    Cancer Weapons
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    Breakthrough: Experimental New Treatment Kills Cancer Cells, Skips Healthy Ones

    But when tumors form, macrophages unwillingly are turned into some of cancer's most effective soldiers.They are altered by tumorous cells into becoming cells that assist in forming and growing tumors. Ernst says that his team found that "the more HCK activity a macrophage has, the more it nurtures cancer cell growth and survival."

    The solution was simple. By injecting a small drug-like molecule that acts as an HCK inhibitor, the team found that tumor growth stopped cold in the animals they were testing.

    Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer in the United States, losing only to lung cancer. It is notoriously resistant to conventional forms of treatment. 

    Chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient.
    © AP Photo/ Gerry Broome
    Study Shows Nanoparticles Can Boost Cancer Drug Efficiency

    But the findings at the Olivia Newton-John Institute offer a "new approach to possibly overcome this resistance," according to Niall Tebbutt, head of medical oncology at the center. 

    This treatment is still in preclinical trials, however, and is nowhere near viability as a cancer drug. But the research does show promise for the future treatment of colon cancer as well as for stomach cancer, which is rarer but has a very high mortality rate.

    Related:

    Hope for Millions: Russian Scientists Invent Nanoparticles That Kill Cancer
    Cancer-Causing Radiation Biggest Threat to Humans on Deep Space Missions
    Google's Artificial Intelligence Detects Cancer Faster Than Doctors
    Indian Government Slashes Cancer Drug Price by 86%
    Man's Best Friend: Finnish Cancer-Sniffing Dogs to Diagnose Dreadful Disease
    Tags:
    cancer treatment, cell, cancerous cells, cancer, Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok