Which Legendary Soviet Space Explorer Are You? Take Our Quiz and Find Out

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
A military operation to liberate the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh terrorists is in full swing; right now, the government troops and Kurdish Peshmerga forces are fighting Daesh in the western neighborhoods of the city, where terrorists are using civilians as human shields, according to sources in the Iraqi army.
Italy has bowed to pressure from the European Commission and voted for a US$3.6 billion deficit reduction, which will include selling state assets, cutting public spending budgets and clamping down on tax avoidance, after a long-running run-in with Brussels.
Two 28-year-old Czechs, who have long wanted to tour the world, have finally found an affordable means of doing it: a Soviet-made car which is almost twice as old as them.
A team of scientists from Cambridge and Bristol universities have used drones to collect measurements from Guatemalan volcanic clouds, in the hope it will provide them with more knowledge about volcanoes.
The capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Chengdu, sent two giant pandas to the Netherlands on Tuesday as part of China's "panda diplomacy."
