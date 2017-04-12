Which Legendary Soviet Space Explorer Are You? Take Our Quiz and Find Out

Top stories

Putin Meets With US State Secretary Tillerson, Russian FM Lavrov in Kremlin Russia's President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. 2816

Turnabout's Fair Play: Iraqi Army Uses Daesh Weapons Against Them in Mosul A military operation to liberate the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh terrorists is in full swing; right now, the government troops and Kurdish Peshmerga forces are fighting Daesh in the western neighborhoods of the city, where terrorists are using civilians as human shields, according to sources in the Iraqi army. 509

Italy Bows to Brussels Pressure Over Debt, Calls for Urgent $3.6Bln Deficit Cut Italy has bowed to pressure from the European Commission and voted for a US$3.6 billion deficit reduction, which will include selling state assets, cutting public spending budgets and clamping down on tax avoidance, after a long-running run-in with Brussels. 191

Around the World in a Soviet-Made Car: Two Czechs Plan an Incredible Journey Two 28-year-old Czechs, who have long wanted to tour the world, have finally found an affordable means of doing it: a Soviet-made car which is almost twice as old as them. 229

Cloudy With a Chance of Ash: Drones Used to Analyze Volcanoes in Guatemala A team of scientists from Cambridge and Bristol universities have used drones to collect measurements from Guatemalan volcanic clouds, in the hope it will provide them with more knowledge about volcanoes. 72