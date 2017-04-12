Russia to Operate 164 Space Satellites by 2025, Over 200 by 2030

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation plans to increase the number of in-orbit satellites up to 164 by 2025 and exceed 200 satellites by 2030, Director General Igor Komarov said Wednesday.

"To ensure the further strategic development of the state corporation in accordance with the approved development strategy… we are faced with the task of bringing the composition of the orbital grouping… up to 164 spacecraft in 2025; over 200 in 2030," Komarov said at talks with President Vladimir Putin and government officials.