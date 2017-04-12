Register
14:51 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Safe Route exercise involving combat engineer units

    Israeli Scientists Genetically Engineer Glowing Bacteria to Detect Land Mines

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Braga
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 14810

    A new invention by Israeli scientists could revolutionize dangerous mine-clearing operations.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has disclosed information about the army's advanced new demining robot Prokhod-1, according to the newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta
    © Photo: YouTube/ Russian Defence Ministry
    Bombs Away: New Russian Robot Offers Remote Demining (VIDEO)
    Scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have created a new system of remote landmine detection which uses a combination of lasers and glowing bacteria.

    As they lie in the ground, landmines leak minute quantities of explosive into the surrounding soil and water. 

    Using molecular engineering, the researchers modified bacteria to give off a fluorescent signal when they come into contact with the explosive. Enclosed in polymeric beads, the bacteria were scattered across a minefield. 

    The scientists then scanned the minefield with lasers, which were able to detect the fluorescent signals and hence the landmines.

    "Our field data show that engineered biosensors may be useful in a landmine detection system," Prof. Shimshon Belkin, from the Hebrew University's Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Sciences, told Phys.org.

    The biosensor beads scattered over a minefield and the optical scanning system
    Belkin et al. / Nature Biotechnology 2017
    The biosensor beads scattered over a minefield and the optical scanning system

    "For this to be possible, several challenges need to be overcome, such as enhancing the sensitivity and stability of the sensor bacteria, improving scanning speeds to cover large areas, and making the scanning apparatus more compact so it can be used on board a light unmanned aircraft or drone." 

    The latest research builds on previous advancements in the development of a less dangerous way of finding landmines. At present, their detection is carried out by human sappers using metal detectors and sometimes sniffer dogs.

    Last year, researchers at the University of Bristol (UK) began developing drones that could fly over affected areas looking for damage caused by the leaking of landmine explosives.

    According to the humanitarian relief agency CARE, there are an estimated 110 million anti-personnel mines buried in the ground across the world, intended to maim or kill humans. At least 70 people are killed or injured by landmines each day.

    Related:

    Scientists Are Giving Up on Saving Australia’s Great Barrier Reef
    Earth’s First Oceans May Have Been Much More Acidic Than Scientists Once Thought
    Japanese Scientists Get Ready to Reach the Earth's Mantle for the First Time
    Tags:
    detection, landmine, bacteria, science, genetic engineering, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok