Protected: Twitter Wins Fight to Shield Anonymous Account That Bashes Trump

Friday’s victory came after Twitter filed a lawsuit and caused the agency to withdraw their demand for the user’s information.
— ALT🛂 Immigration (@ALT_uscis) April 7, 2017
The complaint was filed against the Department of Homeland Security, CBP, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, CBP Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, CBP Special Agent in Charge Stephen Caruso and CBP Special Agent Adam Hoffman.
“The CBP summons seeks to force Twitter to disclose information that would identify, or likely lead to the identification of, a person (or group of persons) who has chosen to criticize the government pseudonymously and whose speech is potentially valuable since the person – as a self-described public employee – may be in the best position to “know what ails the agenc[y] for which [he or she] works,” the complaint argues.
The lawsuit acknowledged that the account is used to "express public criticism of the department and the current administration," which includes accusing ICE agents of corruption and taking bribes, but argued that their tweets are protected under the First Amendment.
Twitter also accused the government of attempting to “stifle dissent.”
"The rights of free speech afforded Twitter's users and Twitter itself under the First Amendment of the US Constitution include a right to disseminate such anonymous or pseudonymous political speech," the complaint continues.
The Twitter account describes itself as “Immigration resistance,” and now has more than 150,000 followers.
