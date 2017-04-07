Register
18:04 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Cybercrime

    Tech-Savvy Pedophiles Finding New Ways to Groom Children Online

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 72 0 0

    Pedophiles looking to groom young children are becoming more aware of technology and using techniques known as "masking" and "breadcrumbing" to hide illegal materials from regular web users, while allowing others to track down criminal images and film young children being abused.

    The trend, which was exposed by the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), who work internationally to make the internet a safer place, uncovered new information on how child sex abuse images and videos are being hosted and distributed online. A system which is normally used by cybercriminals is now utilized by pedophiles to hide illegal material in plain sight.

    The IWF annual report highlights some of the ways in which online abusers are becoming more aware of technology and how best to use it when grooming young children.

    The IWF have said that the majority of content they deal with is available on the web browsers such as Google Chrome and Safari, as well as the open web.

    "If you access the site directly, you just get legitimate content. If you follow the pathway through links from other sites, then it unlocks the child sexual abuse imagery," said Sarah Smith, IWF's technical researcher.

    "It's stored in the browser, and it drops a cookie into the browser, so it can see the trail that you've come along to actually access the site. Once you've followed that pathway through, you can see the child sexual abuse imagery," she added.

    The illegal content can be hidden behind what appears to be a legitimate blog site or news site. This new approach, being adopted by child abusers, was originally discovered in 2011 by the IWF, who claim it makes the detection and removal of child sexual abuse imagery from the internet a lot more difficult.

    In 2016, 1572 websites were found to be using this method to hide sexual images of children, and according to the IWF this is an increase of 112 percent since 2015. 

    There were just 353 websites found to be using the technique in 2013.

    So why has this method become so popular? The IWF have said there are two reasons for its rise in usage.

    The referring websites can change rapidly and the cookies do expire; by the time IWF have got their reports out to law enforcement in other countries, the information may have changed.

    In addition to this, the IWF are seeing users who have a higher knowledge about technology and how it works. This means they are able to do much more than they were previously able to.

    "Every single one of these images depicts a child being sexually abused and knowing that this content is being reviewed really can have a terrible impact on a victim's recovery," Smith said.

    The IWF are currently working with law enforcement agencies in various countries to ensure the pictures and websites they are hosted on are removed.

    Suspected child sexual abuse images and videos can be reported anonymously through the IWF website.

    Related:

    Pediatrician Used 'Military-Grade' Memory Deleting Software to Hide Child Porn
    Technology Which Turned Paralyzed Victim's Blinks Into Words Convicts Pedophile
    Feds Drop Child Porn Case to Keep Secret Hacking Method
    Busted! Politicians, Police Caught in Huge Norwegian Pedophile Ring
    Tags:
    pedophile, harassment, websites, cybercrime, sexual abuse, children, abuse, internet, technology, online, Internet Watch Foundation, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok