Russia, India Sign MoU on Mutual Deployment of State Navigation Stations

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — He added that the memorandum was the evidence of mutual desire of both Roscosmos and the ISRO to enhance cooperation in a number of spheres, including manned cosmonautics and space exploration among other issues.

"A memorandum of understanding between Roscosmos and the Indian Space Research Organisation on expansion of cooperation in the spheres of research and use of space for peaceful purposes has been signed. Within the framework of this document, the Russian and Indian sides are working on a mutual, equal deployment of ground stations of data collection of Russia's Glonass global satellite navigation system and India's regional satellite navigation system," Savelyev said.

Moscow and New Delhi have enjoyed mutually beneficial relations, especially in the field of defense and military cooperation, since the Soviet times. The space cooperation between the two states also takes place as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in space-related issues in December 2015.