Register
04:25 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Exoplanet GJ 1132b

    Anybody Home? Atmosphere Found on Most Earth-Like Exoplanet to Date

    © Photo: Youtube / Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
    Tech
    Get short URL
    18910

    Astronomers from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy have detected the atmosphere around the super-Earth Gliese 1132b, 39 light-years from Earth. This is the first time that an atmosphere has been detected around a low-mass super-Earth.

    1132b orbits a red dwarf named GJ1132 in the Vela constellation. GJ1132 is one-fifth as massive as the Sun and 1132b orbits it in less than 40 hours. 1132b is 60% more massive and nearly thrice as large than our Earth, which is pretty similar by astronomical standards.

    Because they are so small and dim compared to the stars they orbit, planets are significantly more difficult for astronomers to detect and study. The Max Planck team used the 2.2-m ESO/MPG telescope in Chile to image the star GJ 1132, and then analyzed the starlight that passed through 1132b's atmosphere with a spectrometer to determine the qualities of the super-Earth's atmosphere.

    Young Star and Its Infant Planet (Artist's Animation)
    © Photo: Youtube/caltech
    Eater of Worlds: Star Discovered Slowly Devouring its Planet

    When light passes through an atmosphere, it picks up chemical signatures of that atmosphere's elemental components. This is the best way to look for signs of life on distant worlds: an atmosphere with elements conducive to life such as oxygen and methane may indicate that the planet is habitable — and perhaps even habited.

    But since it's difficult to observe planets, our atmospheric observations have in the past been mostly limited to gas giants and other large exoplanets. As we have yet to discover life on any planet but Earth, astronomers assume that life is more likely to appear on Earthlike planets than it is on worlds radically different than our own.

    This is what makes 1132b important. It's one of the closest super-Earths to our solar system that we've found, and because it's so close to its dim star it makes it easier for spectrometers to gather information about it. These two factors were what allowed the Max Planck astronomers to confirm 1132's atmosphere.

    Earth and moon
    © Photo: pixabay
    Like Earth? New Exoplanet May Have Oxygen and an Atmosphere, But There’s a Catch

    A super-Earth is any planet outside our solar system whose mass is greater than Earth's but less than Uranus' (which is 14.5 times as massive as our blue marble.) Yes, any planet — be it gaseous or rocky, watery or dry, frozen or arid. "Super-Earth" is just a measure of size, nothing more. 

    In the case of 1132b, we simply aren't sure what sort of planet it is. It could be a water world like Earth, but it may be totally different. While its atmosphere has been detected, the Max Planck astronomers have yet to determine what the atmosphere consists of. However, the data made available about 1132b makes it  likely for the rest of the astronomical community to train their eyes on this previously-innocuous exoplanet.

    Related:

    Space Oddity: Waters Found on Hot Jupiter Exoplanet
    Scientists Say Nearest Exoplanet May be Habitable
    Scientists Detect Oxygen on Newly-Discovered Rocky Exoplanet
    Venus-Like Exoplanet May Provide First Oxygen Discovery Outside Solar System
    Cosmic Baby: NASA Discovers Youngest Exoplanet in Universe
    Tags:
    super-Earth, space, astronomy, exoplanet, Max Planck Institute
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      RedBanner
      I can't avoid having this feeling that before this year of 2017 is over, we may finally have public admission by Govts, Science Academies, etc, that "We Are Not Alone" in this Universe!
      These "little disclosure" "news" seem to be rolling like an avalanche and increasing speed, as the year goes by...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok