ESA Accession Process Complex, Not Yet Started for Ukraine - Director-General

COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) — Ukraine's State Space Agency Chairman Yuriy Radchenko said at the Space Symposium on Tuesday that Ukraine is actively cooperating with the ESA in order to become its member.

"We have several countries asking for being a member of European Space Agency. To become a member is a rather complicated issue," Woerner said, adding that the process has not been started for Ukraine. "I think it our necessity as humans on earth to cooperate worldwide. But concerning Ukraine, I cannot give you any answer at this time."

Woerner spoke on the sidelines of the annual 33rd Space Symposium.

The event brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.