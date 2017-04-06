Register
20:50 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Two black holes on way to becoming one artist concept

    Mystery of How Black Holes Collide and Merge Starting to Unravel

    © NASA.
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 23520

    Once upon a time, two black holes collided, releasing energy which undulates across the universe. Little is known about these reverberations - dubbed "gravitational waves" - including how they were formed in the first place. However, a University of Birmingham astrophysicist told Sputnik science may now have the beginnings of an answer.

    It's believed that around 1.3 billion light years away from Earth, two black holes cataclysmically collided, releasing energy — gravitational waves — which undulates across the universe like ripples in a pool.

    Gravitational waves had long been speculated upon, and were a major prediction of Albert Einstein's 1915 general theory of relativity, but the existence of these wrinkles in the fabric of space-time was only confirmed in September 2015.

    The discovery, says Professor Ilya Mandel of Birmingham University's School of Physics and Astronomy, opened "an unprecedented new window" into the cosmos.

    However, the manner in which such pairs of merging black holes form remained elusive. In order to do so, black holes must start out very close together by astronomical standards, no more than around a fifth of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. Only stars with very large masses can become black holes — and during the course of their lives, these stars expand to become even larger — raising questions as to how more than one large binary star can fit within a single, small orbit.

    A team of Birmingham University astrophysicists set out to unravel the mystery. The group used a model called COMPAS (Compact Object Mergers: Population Astrophysics and Statistics), which allowed them to pursue a kind of "paleontology" for gravitational waves.

    "A palaeontologist, who has never seen a living dinosaur, can figure out how the dinosaur looked and lived from its skeletal remains. In a similar way, we can analyze the mergers of black holes, and use these observations to figure out how those stars interacted during their brief but intense lives," Professor Mandel told Sputnik.

    The researchers started by analyzing the three gravitational waves detected in September 2015, and attempting to see if all three collisions evolved in the same way. Professor Mandel explains they found even two widely separated "progenitor" stars can interact when expanding, engaging in several episodes of mass transfer.

    "This results in a highly unstable event that envelops both stellar cores in a dense cloud of hydrogen gas, and ejecting this gas from the system takes energy away from their orbit. This brings the two stars close together enough for gravitational-wave emissions to occur," Professor Mandel continued.

    It takes at least a few million years to form two black holes, and further before they're in a position to merge into a single, larger black hole — but the merger itself can be swift and brutal.

    COMPAS has also helped the researchers understand the typical properties of binary stars that can go on to form such pairs of merging black holes, and the environments in which this is possible — for example, the team found a merger of two black holes with significantly unequal masses would be a strong indication some stars are formed almost entirely from hydrogen and helium, with other elements contributing fewer than 0.1 percent of stellar matter.

    "This discovery allows us to look back to the distant past, and start to probe the processes that formed the early universe, and the galaxies we see today. We look as far back to a million years after the Big Bang," Professor Mandel continued.

    The team will continue to use COMPAS, in an attempt to gain greater understanding of how binary black holes may have formed, and how future observations could tell us even more about the most seismic events in the history of the universe.

    Related:

    'A New Precision Tool for Physics': Dark Matter Could be Illuminated Using LIGO
    Great Escape: Hubble Finds Supermassive Black Hole Breaking from Its Own Galaxy
    Gravity Waves & ‘Surprises’: Sputnik Meets the Scientist Behind ‘Interstellar’
    New Study Confirms Black Hole Background of Gravitational Waves
    Tags:
    gravitational waves, black hole, stars, astrophysics, universe, astronomy, study, space exploration, science, University of Birmingham, space, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok