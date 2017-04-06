Register
19:19 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Iphone

    Australia Sues Apple Over Refusal to Unlock Phones

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    08950

    The Australian consumer regulator is suing Apple Inc., alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones and iPads, which had cracked screens fixed by third parties. By "refusing to fix devices," the watchdog alleges that Apple violated Australian consumer rights.

    The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) decision to take on the tech global giant Apple, is making headlines across the wowrld, because of the potential precedent that the court action could set.

    In contention is that between September 2014 and February 2016, Apple used a software update to disable hundreds of smartphones and tablet devices. Consumers complained about receiving an "error 53" message.

    Apple then refused to unlock them on the grounds that customers had had the devices serviced by non-Apple repairers.

    The technique is called being "bricked," and according to the ACCC, it's illegal.

    The regulator alleges that Apple made "false, misleading, or deceptive representations" about consumers' rights.

    In a statement, ACCC chairman Rod Sims said:

    "The ACCC investigation revealed that Apple appears to have routinely refused to look at or service consumers' defective devices if a consumer had previously had the device repaired by a third party repairer, even where that repair was unrelated to the fault."

    "Consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law exist independently of any manufacturer's warranty and are not extinguished simply because a consumer has goods repaired by a third party."

    The proceedings against Apple are being brought on behalf of 275 consumers. 

    Taxation
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Australia Leads Crackdown on Multinational Profit Shifting

    Apple has not yet responded to the allegations. And it's not the only Aussie organization after Apple this week.

    The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is reportedly pressing Apple, and six other multinationals, to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in back taxes, accusing them of "debt dumping" and moving profits offshore to avoid legal tax obligations.

    The Office's commissioner, Mark Konza, said he has a taskforce of over 1,000 people looking into tax avoidance by multinationals. 

    Related:

    Luxembourg Set to Join Ireland in Fighting EU Tax Ruling Over Tech Giant Apple
    Apple's Tax Bill in Ireland Out of EU Competency - Parliament Speaker
    Le Crunch Time for Apple as Fed Lawsuit Crumbles, Paris Bites
    Hackers Demand Ransom From Apple Threatening to Erase Data From 300Mln Accounts
    Tags:
    tech giant, consumer, update, tax avoidance, software, smartphones, lawsuit, iPhone, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Apple, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok