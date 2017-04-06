Register
14:46 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Solar system

    No Child Policy: Fledgling Stars Try to Prevent Their Neighbors Birthing Planets

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 5330

    Stars don't have to be massive to destroy material from around nearby stars and affect their ability to form planets, a new study suggests - and the project's lead researcher has told Sputnik the discovery has significant implications for planet formation.

    New stars of all shapes and sizes are born in vast star-forming regions. These freshly formed heavenly bodies are surrounded by a sphere of dense gas and dust — dubbed "the protoplanetary disc" — and within these areas, galactic material coagulates, forming planets in the process. However, stars are invariably born in clustered groups, meaning they often shine on one another's discs, the effect of which is to warm the outer parts of the disc up, causing it to lose material.

    This process is known as disc evaporation, and has been documented by scientists for a number of years.

    It was hitherto hypothesized that this only occurred in instances where very large, exceptionally bright stars shone on protoplanetary discs.

    Now however, researchers at Imperial College London have discovered protoplanetary discs shone on by even small, weakly burning stars can also shed material — the only difference is the degree of evaporation, and the speed with which material evaporates.

    The team decided to use protoplanetary disc called IM Lup, belonging to a star similar to the Sun, as an effective test subject. As the light shining on the disc is so much weaker than that shining on known evaporating discs, conventional theories would suggest there could be no evaporation, but IM Lup was surrounded by unexplained "halo" of material.

    Using state of the art computer simulations, the researchers found that in fact, the disc is almost certain to lose material comparable to roughly 3,300 Earths over its 10 million year lifetime, despite the light from its nearest star being 10,000 times weaker than the stars that usually strip discs.

    "The reason for this surprising result is that the disc is very big. The strongest nearby gravity source is the star, so if the disc were small the star would cling to it tightly through gravity, making it hard to strip material away. However IM Lup is very big, so the stars gravity only has a weak hold on the outer parts of the disc. Heating it up only a small amount (which is all the weak light can manage) can therefore strip away material surprisingly effectively," lead researcher Dr. Thomas Haworth told Sputnik.

    The team also studied what the effect of evaporation would be on IM Lup's future, finding the disc will likely rapidly shrink in its first million years of existence — as IM Lup is less than a million years old presently, it is likely they caught it in the act of retreating. As Dr. Haworth explains, the findings have consequences for understanding the diversity of exoplanet systems, which are constantly being discovered. The phenomenon could significantly affect planets that can form around different stars — for example by limiting the maximum size a solar system can be.

    When discussing solar systems or discs, distances are typically measured in astronomical units (AU), with one unit being the distance from the Sun to Earth.

    The distance to Pluto is about 40AU, whereas IM Lup's disc reaches out to about 400AU. This means the star cannot hold on to the disc's outer parts so strongly, as its gravity would be much weaker that far out, leaving the fringes at the mercy of evaporation. The team's calculations show that if a disc started at 700AU in size, it would halve in size in the first million years of its life.

    "We now have compelling evidence evaporation of discs happens in much weaker light environments than we used to think. We now need to work out what effect light is having on discs more generally and to work out what effect this shrinking of discs has on the types of planets that are born from them. Maybe discs that spend their time near massive, bright, stars form different planets to those shone on by intermediate or lower strength light? Our work will impact both research into discs, particularly young discs, and planet formation," Dr. Haworth concluded.

    This is the first example ever discovered of disc evaporation due to a weak light source, and has motivated the team to search for evaporation elsewhere. By building a picture of the effect different types of light have on discs, they'll be able to build up a picture of how a disc's environment might affect the planets born from them.

    Related:

    Official: Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Really Do Come From Outer Space
    Far Out, Man! Missing Galaxies Can Be Found By Studying the Ultraviolet Universe
    Now That’s Attractive: Astronomers Discover Largest Ever Magnetic Field
    Eater of Worlds: Star Discovered Slowly Devouring its Planet
    Tags:
    stars, planets, astrophysics, universe, astronomy, research, space exploration, science, galaxy, Imperial College London, space, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok