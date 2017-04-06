China Considering Cooperation With Russia on Space Debris

© NASA. Reid Wiseman Russia Opens 1st Ground Station to Monitor Orbital Debris in Brazil

COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) — China is contemplating developing cooperation with Russia with respect to space debris, China’s National Space Administration Secretary-General Yulong Tian told Sputnik.

"As for future cooperation, one area is the joint launching campaign. We have a new launch site in Hainan, and Russia has East [Vostochny] Cosmodrome. This could be area of cooperation between China and Russia," Tian said on Wednesday. "Another area is space objects, space debris observations and management. These are the areas that we are exploring for cooperation between China and Russia."

Tian emphasized that China has had very good cooperation with Russia in the area of space.

"We have established a China-Russia joint committee that is under the Prime Minister. Our future cooperation will be focusing on the launch vehicle, joint development and exploration projects," Tian explained.

Tian noted that China and Russia are also working very closely on remote sensing satellite cooperation.

"The inter-governmental cooperation is very good, and we are also working at the industry and commercial level," he stated.

"There are at least two visits are being planned. Next month we will be sending a delegation to Russia for space debris discussion. And we will be sharing the data for observations," Tian said on Wednesday. "And the BRICS, we will have visits in June and in September, when the Chinese delegation will be visiting Russian cosmodrome in the east."

The Secretary-General noted that the visits will be at the level of heads of agencies.

Moreover, Tian said that China and Russia are working on BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) satellite constellation for earth remote sensing.

"I think this not only helps the China-Russia cooperation, but also helps the BRICS countries to work together in space," he said. "Every year we have top level meetings three-four times a year between Russian and China. So, we would consider Russia the closest partner of China."

The Secretary-General said a Chinese delegation will visit Russia for discussions on space debris in May.