RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — The new Russian MC-21 mid-range airliner was first presented in June 2016 at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant. Different modifications of the jet will be able to carry up to 211 passengers.

"We offer the new Russian aircraft MC-21 for the first time at LAAD-2017. If SSJ100 is already in operation in Mexico, then we are starting to promote MC-21 here, in fact, from scratch," Vypryazhkin told reporters.

The jet should be put into serial production by the end of 2018 while the first flight is expected in the first quarter of 2017.