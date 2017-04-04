Register
20:18 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Boeing Deep Space transit vehicle on approach

    Fly Me to the Moon and Then to Mars, Boeing: Defense Firm Expands Space Plans

    © Photo: Boeing
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 8711

    Boeing, the world's second-largest defense firm, has detailed the hardware it thinks humanity will need to stage a piloted mission to Mars - and outlined plans for lunar bases, which will serve as a jumping off point for deep space missions, and assist in exploration of the Moon.

    Boeing, and five other companies, are already collaborating with NASA to develop the Space Launch System (SLS), which it is hoped will power a trip to Mars. Now, the firm has offered up conceptual designs for other accessories it will be useful for the mission, and a more general vision of how it could be achieved — and made easier on repeat visits. Of particular note are a deep space habitat design, and transport vehicle.

    The former, the "Deep Space Gateway," is a space station Boeing wants positioned in Cislunar space, which is to say in or beyond the orbit of the Moon rather than in Earth orbit. The company has developed a design for the facility, that it says could be hauled into place by a mere four SLS missions.

    The NASA fact sheet for SLS explains its cargo-carrying variants will have sufficient capacity to launch a "small deep-space habitat module" — Boeing's own variation is likely to offer at least one module solution of its own.

    Boeing Deep Space Gateway
    © Photo: Boeing
    Boeing Deep Space Gateway

    Boeing envisages man and machine spending some time orbiting the Moon, to ensure both are road-tested and space-ready prior to a visit to Mars.

    Moreover, the company proposes the construction of a Lunar base entitled "Gateway," that will both offer a launching point for a "Deep Space Transport" vehicle, and exploration of the Moon itself. Both the "Gateway" and "Transport" are real, confirmed projects worked on under NASA's Next Space Technologies for Exploration Technologies program and the High Power Solar Electric Propulsion technology development effort within the NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate.

    Both the transport vehicle and the gateway habitat will be powered by solar electric propulsion, a promising technology NASA devised for the Dawn spacecraft.

    Boeing also puts its name to a timeline that would see the "Gateway" constructed on the Moon by the early 2020s — perhaps too late to make US President Donald Trump's dreams of "American footprints" being imprinted on "distant worlds" by 2026, the country's 250th birthday.

    The news follows the unveiling of radical NASA plans for reducing radiation levels on Mars via magnetic fields.

    Space exploration
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Cancer-Causing Radiation Biggest Threat to Humans on Deep Space Missions
    Radiation levels are one of the primary barriers to human exploration of Mars and space in general — although it remains the planet most hospitable to humans in the Solar System bar Earth. The planet is similar to Earth in many ways — a Martian day is 24 hours, 39 minutes and 35.244 seconds, Mars' surface area is 28.4% of Earth's (only slightly less than the amount of dry land on Earth), and the planet's similar axial tilt means it has seasons much like Earth's — although they are nearly twice as long, as a Martian year is about 1.88 Earth years.

    Moreover, Mars ranks just behind Venus as the easiest planet to reach from Earth — although Venus' extreme conditions (such as a surface temperature of 462 °C; 863 °F) likely preclude it from ever hosting human life. 

    As technology has advanced, and anxieties about the future prospects for humanity on Earth have increased, the race for space colonization has gained momentum.

    Related:

    Russia, EU, US Should Work Together on Space Exploration - German Agency
    Be Ready to Die: SpaceX Promises to Send First Tourists to Moon in 2018
    Space Technology of the Future: Exploring Near-Earth and Deep Space
    Keep 'Em Coming: Asteroid Clay Could Protect Humans From Space Radiation
    Star Wars: Arms Trade Giant Boeing to Rival Musk's SpaceX Race to Mars
    Tags:
    space radiation, lunar base, Mars colony, vehicle, mission, Dawn Mission, Moon, Space Launch System, Mars, technology, space exploration, science, space, NASA, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok