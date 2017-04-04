Register
    Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Сompany

    Russian Satellite Builder Reshetnev Fully Switches to Import Substitution

    Russia's Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company is now independent from foreign components and technologies.

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) — Russia's Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems (ISS-Reshetnev) has fully adopted and implements import substitution technologies in production of satellites under government programs, Nikolai Testoedov, the ISS-Reshetnev director general, told Sputnik.

    "The most important thing is the full mastering of the technology to design, manufacture and test telecommunication payloads for satellites. This includes domestically produced antenna systems, waveguides… this is a very important moment in the company's development which allows working more independently on the international market and implementing state programs with the maximum use of Russian equipment and technologies," Testoedov said.

    Import Substitution: Glonass Satellites to Switch to Russian Electronics
    According to Testoedov, the full implementation of government programs and orders on spacecraft for Russian and foreign customers are among "the strategic priorities" of the ISS-Reshetnev in 2017.

    ISS-Reshetnev was founded in 1959 as part of Sergei Korolev’s OKB-1 Special Design Bureau of Research and Development Institute. Named after Korolev's close associate, Mikhail Reshetnev, the company was initially supervising ballistic missile designs, and later began to develop launch vehicles and satellites. It is a leading Russian provider of satellites for a wide range of applications including communications, television broadcasting, navigation and geodesy.

