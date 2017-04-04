Hailed as Progressive Move, New Emojis Include Gender Neutral, Hijabi Faces

This set of emojis includes 183 sequences of skin tone variations, flags and gender. Ten of the new emojis will be gender neutral, with most vendors likely to support 69 images, including 24 alternatives to five different skin complexions. There will even be an emoji with a woman wearing a hijab.
The list also includes wizards, elves, fairies and new food items.
