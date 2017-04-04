Register
    Private investigators in California allegedly hired hackers to help clients who were involved in lawsuits.

    Hackers Blackmailing White House Staff Reportedly Arrested in Dubai

    Police in Dubai have arrested three foreign citizens who had targeted the email accounts of five White House officials in a blackmail plot, according to media reports in the United Arab Emirates.

    Saud al-Khalidi of the Dubai police told the Al Bayan newspaper that an “African gang” had hacked into the email accounts and obtained “highly confidential information,” Business Insider reported.

    Hackers Demand Ransom From Apple Threatening to Erase Data From 300Mln Accounts

    The three hackers, aged 24 to 26, are in the UAE on visitor visas obtained several years ago.

    When the police raided the apartment that they were sharing, the suspects reportedly resisted the police and attempted to flee. Inside the apartment, police found information on five million bank accounts, hacking software, and millions of dollars in assets.

    The United States reportedly asked the UAE for help in tracking down the suspects.

    “Major Al Khaledi said the Dubai Police will hand over all files of the arrest, documents and evidence which show that the gang have hacked hundreds of accounts of officials from various countries,” the Khaleej Times reported. “The US commended the UAE for its fast response and cooperation that led to the arrest of the gang.”

    After the three men complete their jail sentences in the UAE they will be handed over to the United States where they will likely face more severe charges.

    The White House officials who were targeted have not been named.

    Tags:
    Blackmail, Hackers, White House, United Arab Emirates, Dubai
      michael
      that's nice of the Dubai Police, thinking of the americans and helping them out. (sarcasm)
