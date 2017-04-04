Atlas V Rocket Launch Set for April 18 in US State of Florida

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An Atlas V rocket launch is set for April 18 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced in a press release.

"The launch of the ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the OA-7 Cygnus spacecraft for Orbital ATK and NASA is scheduled for April 18," the release stated on Monday.

The mission was originally planned for March, but has been delayed because of an issue with a booster hydraulic line.

According to the release, ULA technicians figured out how to resolve the problem and is moving forward with launch vehicle processing.

Russian-made RD-180 rocket engines power the first stage of the two-stage Atlas V, which is supplied by ULA, a joint venture between defense and aerospace contractors Lockheed Martin and Boeing.