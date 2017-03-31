Register
19:13 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Sexual relations

    The Rise of 'Smart' Sex Toys Creates Web of Legal, Criminal and Ethical Issues

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    As mankind heads ever faster into the Internet of Things, more and more devices - cars, fridges, cooking appliances and even sex toys - are equipped with and a degree of intelligence. This raises serious questions about criminal liability in the event a device is hacked, or goes awry of its own accord.

    At a March 30 conference in Brussels, organized by RightsCon, an event aimed at shaping global conversation on the future of the internet, technology consultant Ken Munro demonstrated how the camera on an internet-connected vibrator can be hacked, producing a Mexican gasp — of shock — in the auditorium.

    There is an ever-growing global market for remote-controlled pleasure devices, particularly from couples in long-term relationships, and those that find themselves separated temporarily — and many are equipped with cameras that can produce high quality images.

    Explicit material
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Intimacy Issues: Sex Toy Manufacturer Fined $4Mln for Collecting Explicit Data
    Moreover, sex toy manufacturers — and, presumably, hackers — can demonstrably harvest intimate data from devices.

    In March, Standard Innovation Corporation (SIC), the firm behind popular Bluetooth-enabled sex toy We-Vibe 4 Plus, settled a US class action lawsuit to the tune of US$4 million, after it was found to have collected data about the way users partook in the device. SIC was found to have collected sensitive information about customers while devices were in use for "diagnostic purposes."

    However, on top of the privacy and dignity implications of the surge, there are also questions around criminality — namely, has a sex toy hacker committed a sex crime, and if so, should they be prosecuted, and how?

    "What happens when you think you are interacting with your partner, but someone has [hacked] your sex device? What happens when you find out that the person on the other end of that isn't somebody you know whatsoever? What are the legal implications, what are the security implications, what are the policy implications when you can start hacking into sex toys?" asked Amie Stepanovich of Access Now at the conference.

    Criminal ramifications depend on a country's laws — for instance, in Denmark, a sex act is only rape if it involves forced penetration of some kind, whereas in Belgium sexual assault and rape are classified as any sex acts performed "by whatever means" without consent.

    This means if someone in the former country hacked into a sex toy which was then used, they wouldn't be criminally liable — in the latter, they would be guilty of rape.

    Sex shop
    © Flickr/ vitelone
    'Smart' Adult Sex Toy Spied On Users

    However, complicating the picture is the question of whether the effective victim is in another country — do the laws there apply instead, or as well, or not at all? Moreover, what if a sex toy or robot is equipped with artificial intelligence, and becomes predatory? Is it the manufacturer's responsibility, or the owner's, or the robot's?

    Responsibility

    When software is in everything, where does liability ultimately lie? Lawmakers across the world are attempting to plant robotics and artificial intelligence on the political and legislative agenda, but progress has been slow, although there are some suggestions the pace is beginning to quicken. 

    In January, the European Parliament adopted a text in which it asked the European Commission to submit "a proposal for a legislative instrument on legal questions related to the development and use of robotics and AI" foreseeable in the next 10 to 15 years. The text, supported by 396 MEPs, included references to Frankenstein's monster, and science fiction author Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics.

    Lingerie
    © Photo: Pixabay
    PornHub and YouPorn Go Full Frontal, Implement HTTPs Security to Stop Hackers
    MEPs said that in a scenario where a robot can make autonomous decisions, "traditional rules will not suffice to give rise to legal liability for damage caused by a robot," because it would not be possible to "identify the party responsible" under them. Moreover, they asked the Commission "to explore, analyze and consider the implications of all possible legal solutions," including "creating a specific legal status for robots in the long run."

    The rationale behind creating a legal status for robots was that the most sophisticated autonomous devices "at least" could be established as having the status of electronic persons, and thus "be responsible for making good any damage they may cause." 

    Such ideas have been treated with extreme skepticism by tech experts. In fact, at the RightsCon conference, former US ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council Eileen Donahoe called the idea "very dangerous."

    "I understand the intention behind it, to ensure somebody [is] accountable and liable for damage caused by robots — but I don't think the consequences of giving personhood to robots have been thought through," Donahoe said.

    The Commission is currently gathering views from citizens and interest groups via public consultation, requesting input on "emerging Internet of Things and robotics liability challenges."

    Related:

    Intimacy Issues: Sex Toy Manufacturer Fined $4Mln for Collecting Explicit Data
    ‘Smart’ Adult Sex Toy Spied On Users
    'Bear-ly' Innocent: Kids' Voice Recordings Leaked in Creepy IoT Teddy Hack
    Don't Own an IoT Device? No Worries, Your Headphones Can be Hacked Instead
    Tags:
    Internet of Things, sex toys, Artificial Intelligence (AI), ethics, sex crime, rape, technology, privacy, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok