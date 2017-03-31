Russia Plans at Least 30 Space Launches in 2017 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Komarov added that Russia currently maintains an almost 24-percent share on the global market of space launches.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin Russia, China Could Cooperate on Developing Reusable Rockets

"We will conduct at least 30 launches from the Baikonur, Plesetsk, Vostochny and Kourou space centers this year," Komarov said at a meeting of the Expert Council of Russia's Military-Industrial Committee.

Earlier in the day Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia believes it can compete in space with private companies including SpaceX.

SpaceX successfully has recently launched the Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the SES-10 satellite.

The launch was the first attempt by SpaceX at sending the well-known Falcon 9 rocket back to space — and since, it's already been there back in April 2016, when it delivered necessary supplies to the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), it's been labeled as "recycled."

SpaceX started experimenting with drone ship landings in 2015. After the successful drone ship landing in April 2016, Musk said that the Flacon 9 booster could be used for 10-20 more flights and with the help of some modifications, it could fly up to 100 times.