Chinese Aircraft, Joint Work With Russia May Affect US Aviation Competitiveness

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rand explained that some experts are concerned about the transfer of engine and avionics technology through the C919 ventures with Western companies.

"Concerns about US competitiveness should remain centered around C919-related joint ventures or future Chinese [large civilian aircraft] designs, such as wide-body aircraft development with the Russians," the report stated.

© AFP 2017/ STR China's First Passenger C919 Jet Technically Ready for Test Flight

Rand noted that the C919 may be further delayed or could operate less efficiently than existing Western-manufactured narrow-body aircraft.

Nevertheless, Rand recommended that US national security issues should focus on espionage, cybercrime as well as illegal technology transfers.

The C919 is China’s first home-made twin-engine jumbo jet carrying up to 190 passengers. The aircraft is produced by the Shanghai-based Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd., also known by its acronym Comac, which was established in May of 2008.