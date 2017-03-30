Register
    Chinese workers wave flags as a truck pulls out the first twin-engine 158-seater C919 passenger plane made by The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) during a ceremony at the company's hangar near the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. (File)

    Chinese Aircraft, Joint Work With Russia May Affect US Aviation Competitiveness

    The competitiveness of the US aviation industry could experience pressure from China’s Comac C919 and other large civil aircraft as well as joint ventures the country has been concluding with Russia, the Rand Corporation said in a report on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rand explained that some experts are concerned about the transfer of engine and avionics technology through the C919 ventures with Western companies.

    "Concerns about US competitiveness should remain centered around C919-related joint ventures or future Chinese [large civilian aircraft] designs, such as wide-body aircraft development with the Russians," the report stated.

    China's first big passenger plane C919 (File)
    China's First Passenger C919 Jet Technically Ready for Test Flight
    Rand noted that the C919 may be further delayed or could operate less efficiently than existing Western-manufactured narrow-body aircraft.

    Nevertheless, Rand recommended that US national security issues should focus on espionage, cybercrime as well as illegal technology transfers.

    The C919 is China’s first home-made twin-engine jumbo jet carrying up to 190 passengers. The aircraft is produced by the Shanghai-based Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd., also known by its acronym Comac, which was established in May of 2008.

