Register
18:57 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX

    Increased Memory, Intelligence: What Elon Musk's New Startup Means for Humanity?

    © AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10911

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk has announced a new venture called Neuralink, a startup which will develop neural interface technologies that connect our brains to computers.

    A Tesla Model S is on display on the first press day of the Frankfurt Auto Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla in Indian Market This Summer
    The company has been registered as a “medical research” firm. It is seeking to pursue what Musk calls “neural lace” technologies, which involves the implanting of tiny electrodes in the brain to create a connection with a computer.

    At the initial stage the new company will primarily focus on the alleviation of symptoms of various health and mental conditions, namely epilepsy and depression. But in the long term, Neuralink aims to augment human capabilities.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with neuroscience expert and assistant professor at the University of Toronto Dr. Blake Richards.

    “There is growing interest within the artificial intelligence community in potentially finding more links between neuroscience and artificial intelligence and one component of that could be, as Musk is proposing, modulating or helping human cognition with direct brain computer interfaces,” Richards said.

    He further said that there is a high likelihood that eventually humans will get to a point where technology allows communication between the brain and a neural implant relatively seamlessly.

    “We could really have a seamless interface between our computers and our minds,” Richards said.

    An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida
    © REUTERS/ Mike Brown
    Elon Musk Says Rocket Leak Puts Saturday Space X Launch Into Question
    Eventually, brain chips could be used to supplement and boost cognitive capacities, resulting in increased intelligence and memory.

    Despite the mind-blowing future of this technology the commercial application of it is still many decades away. However, as Musk himself said, the purpose of Neuralink is to counter the extreme advancements being made in the realm of artificial intelligence and now is the time to work toward countering that dangerous possibility.

    ​According to the expert, one of the most immediate applications of this startup would be to allow people who might have some medical condition to gain greater access to  computers or robotic arms and maybe even improve their ability to communicate with others if they suffer from severe diseases such as Parkinson’s.

    “If someone is suffering from a motor disorder or paralysis it will be possible to tap into machines that will allow the person to move. In the future, maybe in 10 to 15 years from now, Alzheimer patients whose memory starts to fade away might be able to undergo a neuro process to receive an external memory drive attached directly to one’s brain and that will allow for storing memory and access, despite the fact that the memory systems are undergoing atrophy because of the disease,” Richards said.

    Hence, in the long run the audacious project may result in the creation of so-called cyborgs, although they would be somewhat different from what we see in movies.

    Elon Musk is not alone in this emerging field. There is Kernel, a $100 million startup founded by Braintree founder Bryan Johnson and Facebook, which recently posted jobs for “brain-computer interface engineers.”

    There are also government research firms like US DARPA that are working to develop brain-implantable chips to treat mental illness and neurological disorders.

    Related:

    New Elon Musk Venture Aims to Merge the Human Brain With Artificial Intelligence
    Mike Pence, Elon Musk Set to Talk on Wednesday
    Elon Musk to Object to Trump's Travel Ban in Business Advisory Council Meeting
    SpaceX's Elon Musk Starts Digging Tunnel Under LA, Annoyed by Traffic Jams
    Elon Musk Takedown: Just Because 'Trolls' Report It, Doesn't Mean It Isn't True
    Tags:
    cyborg, artificial intelligence, robot, neurology, interview, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Tesla, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok