Register
17:27 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Energy Observer - The Hydrogen Powered Yacht.

    World's First Hydrogen Powered Yacht 'Energy Observer' to Sail Around the World

    © Photo: Energy Observer
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 6220

    The Energy Observer, which will set sail from Paris in May 2017, will be the world's first hydrogen powered yacht. Explorers Victorien Erussard and Jerome Delafosse, will sail around in the boat powered by renewable energy.

    The Energy Observer yacht can generate hydrogen from 130 square meters of solar panels, two wind turbines, a traction kite and two reversible electric motors.

    Explorers Erussard and Delafosse, partnered with French research center CEA-LITEN to develop the technology. 

    "When we are over-producing energy, when we have a lot of wind and sun, the idea was not to waste this energy and to just keep it on board," Delafosse said in a recent interview. 

    "Hydrogen is the best way to do this, because it's very light and the efficiency of hydrogen is three times more than fuel," Delafosse added.

    ​The Energy Observer has hydrogen tanks as opposed to a battery, this reduces the weight of the yacht, making it almost three times lighter than MS Turanor PlanetSolar, the first boat to circle the globe using solar power.

    According to its developers, the Energy Observer, can go three times faster then the PlanetSolar, however it will take it six years, at a cost of US$ 3.5 million per year, to complete its journey across the globe. The PlanetSolar went around the world in 18 months. 

     

    The reason why the Energy Observer will take a longer time to complete its journey is because it;s set to make 101 stops, in order to showcase the potential of renewable energy.

    "We can use this technology in hotels, in houses, in cars… the idea is to be less dependent on the network. It shows how fast things can happen: as it did in London at the turn of the last century with [moving from] horses to cars, it will happen with renewable energy," Delafosse said.

    ​Experts are comparing the yacht to the Solar Impulse 2, the solar-powered plane that circumnavigated the world in July 2016. 

    Related:

    Hydrogen Fuel Will ‘Hardly Find Any Military Use Any Time Soon’ - Experts
    Solar Sparkle: India’s Largest Floating Solar Power Plant Begins Work
    Clean Power, On! Solar Panel Use Beats Coal in Britain for Very First Time
    Sun-Powered Solar Impulse 2 Plane Finishes Round-The-World Flight
    Tags:
    journey, solar, renewable energy, sailing, yacht, sea, around-the-world, technology, environment, hydrogen, World, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok