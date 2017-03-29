Register
20:12 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Data

    What Can I Do? US Congress Allows Internet Providers to Sell User Browsing Data

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    117133

    Following a similar vote in the US Senate, Congress has approved a bill giving internet service providers the right to sell individuals' online history to the highest bidder. With President Donald Trump said to be in favor of the measures, the proposals are but an enthusiastic signature away from becoming law. What can concerned users do?

    The measure, which passed by 215 votes to 205, means every company that provides internet access in the US will be able to sell everything they know about users to third parties without their consent or even knowledge. 

    ISPs already know quite a lot about their customers —  names, addresses, ages, and a host of other personally identifiable information (perhaps as much as social security numbers). They also know which websites users visit, when, and how often.

    Such information can be used to build a yet more detailed picture of who a user is — their political and sexual leanings, medical conditions, when they are at home, whether they have kids, etc. In short, a cornucopia of separate data points — all of which can be traded without individuals even knowing about it — that amount to highly precise user profiles that can be built and exploited.

    It's calculated this information is worth at least US$60 per month if a customer gets internet access through their cable provider — with around 100 million households online in the US, Congress has effectively handed ISPs an annual bonanza of perhaps US$70 billion, as strong an incentive as any for these firms to collect as much user data as digitally possible. 

    The law even potentially places ISPs in a better position than Facebook or Google to track and sell user activity — by definition, unlike those services, users needn't log or opt in to anything. If an individual logs out of Gmail and uses a search engine other than Google, the search giant is effectively blinded — likewise, if one logs out of Facebook (and any sites they've used Facebook to log into) and delete all the cookies it has installed on their system, the world's biggest social media platform is confounded.

    An internet user theoretically has no way of hiding any of their online activity from their ISP — and an ISP can theoretically see the content of at least some of a user's online interactions, emails and search results.

    On the plus side, ISPs can only track such data if it is conducted through websites unsecured with HTTPS (encryption). A majority of websites, including most of the world's most popular, use HTTPS. Moreover, it is second, it is perhaps more trouble than it's worth for ISPs to attempt to mine this enormous glut of data in an attempt to monetize aspects of it

    What To Do?

    Still, many, whether they are highly privacy sensitive or simply concerned, casual web users, will undoubtedly be extremely troubled by the implications of the law. The obvious question is — what one can do about it.

    1. Use Tor 

    If a user connects to the Tor anonymizing system, or use the Tos browser, an ISP will only know that they have connected to Tor — from there, it loses the data trail.

    However, Tor is a notoriously slow browser — and while is has been repeatedly endorsed by Edward Snowden, and one of the browser's primary developers has fled the US to escape FBI harassment, some critics have raised concerns over its origins. It was developed in the mid-90s by United States Naval Research Laboratory employees, and is still funded by the US government intelligence complex.

    2. Log Out

    Why not log out of websites when done with them? Doing so would also reduce distractions, meaning a user isn't constantly visiting Facebook to see whether a recent photo or post has received more likes when they should be working.

    3.  Rely Heavily on HTTPS

    As previously noted, if a website has HTTPS, an ISP can see when a user visits it, and how long they've spent there, but nothing beyond that, including particular pages visited or searches or other data typed in.

    However, the HTTPS Everywhere browser plugin applies a similar degree of effective encryption to all websites without the extra security.

    4.  Use Different Search Engines

    Google may be fastest search engine, but it's also the most "stalky" — why not use a different one? Services such as DuckDuckGo pride themselves on not tracking or storing user information.

    5. Try and Opt Out

    A user could attempt to contact their ISP directly and ask to opt out of any tracking they currently conduct or plan to. This may not be successful on an individual basis, but a suitable groundswell of opposition to the law could compel companies to amend their practices. 

    Related:

    Developer of Online Anonymity Tool Tor Flees US to Escape FBI ‘Harassment’
    Snowden Uncovers Best Methods of Defending Personal Data
    Tor Network: Sailing the Internet’s Uncharted Waters
    Tags:
    browsing history, browsing, Tor, search engine, browser, information, privacy, Internet, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Google, US Senate, US Congress, Facebook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      arlansky
      I have logged out from Facebook just 2/3 weeks ago...and I don't want to use it again!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok