Register
15:23 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Jan. 21, 2015, file photo, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at an event demonstrating the new features of Windows 10 at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Wash.

    See You in Court! Lawsuit Says Microsoft Knew Windows 10 'Potentially Harmful'

    © AP Photo/ Elaine Thompson
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 7020

    Disgruntled Windows 10 users are taking Microsoft to court, alleging problems caused by the operating system's upgrade demonstrate it was negligently designed, that Microsoft fraudulently failed to disclose its defects, and the upgrade is unfit for purpose - just the latest scandal to engulf the controversial operating system.

    Microsoft's Windows 10 launch in July 2015, was notorious within and without the tech sphere for a number of reasons. In a break from tradition, the tech giant offered users an opportunity to upgrade to Windows 10 for free, which was initially welcomed — however the firm's promotional tactics were widely criticized, with many users reported the ostensible upgrade was forced upon them, installing automatically.

    Such was the obloquy surrounding this approach, Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela publicly acknowledged the firm had gone "too far," and their "aggressive" push to get users to upgrade had crossed the line. Windows 10 now operates on around 400 million devices worldwide.

    In this particular suit, brought at an Illinois court in the US, the plaintiffs state Windows 10 destroyed their hard drives and/or caused them to lose data, forcing them to buy a new computer or pay for repairs.

    The suit states the claimants are among "many" consumers who have had hard drives fail due to the installation, and the operating system does not check whether a device's software or hardware could withstand "the stress" of an installation.

    These problems are, the suit states, so endemic and widespread they show Windows 10 breached its implied warranty of merchantability, and there should have been greater warnings that the update could damage PCs or data and prompts for users to create backups. It further alleges Microsoft was negligent, failing to "exercise reasonable care" in designing, formulating, and manufacturing the upgrade, and the firm knew Windows 10 had "potentially harmful propensities."

    The plaintiffs are claimed to be but three among hundreds or thousands of others who have suffered in the same way, and incurred similar costs. They are pursuing US$5 million in damages.

    In a statement, Microsoft said if a customer who upgraded during the one-year program needed "help" with the upgrade experience, the company offered them numerous options, including free customer support and 31 days to revert to their old operating system.

    "We believe the plaintiffs' claims are without merit," the Microsoft statement said. 

    Beyond complaints about automatic upgrades and forceful promotional tactics, Windows 10 has also been condemned for its approach to data collection. 

    Visitors experience Windows 10 during its launch, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 29, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    Windows 10 Spies on Almost Everything You Do, Unless You Opt Out

    Early adopters expressed concerns about the use of default settings to harvest voluminous amounts of user data, such as web browsing history, Wi-Fi network names and passwords, in order to display personalized adverts to users browsing the web or playing games.

    While users were given the ability to opt-out of data collection, the process for doing so was believed by many to be complex and opaque, comprising 45 pages of privacy policy documents, with opt-out settings spread across 13 different screens and housed on an external website.

    In response, the EU data protection group, the Article 29 Working Party, instigated an investigation, as did several national data protection authorities, including France's independent regulatory data privacy body, the Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertes (CNIL). Their independent conclusions were much the same — the company must stop excessive data collection.

    Among the breaches CNIL accused Microsoft of were the failure to obtain notice for data transfers, breaking cookie law requirements, having inadequate security protections for personal data, failure to file an authorization request for processing personal data for fraud prevention purposes, and breach of cross-border data transfer restrictions.

    In February, the Article 29 Working Party issued a statement saying it still had "significant concerns" about how Microsoft collects and processes users' personal data, and whether it obtains fully informed consent from users to do so.

    "There is an apparent lack of control for users to prevent collection or further processing of such data. The Working Party specifically requests further explanatory information from Microsoft, as to how the opt-outs, default settings and other available control mechanisms presented during the installation of Windows 10 operating system provide a valid legal basis for the processing of personal data under the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC. This is especially of concern where Microsoft would rely on consent as a legal basis for the processing of personal data," the statement said.

    Related:

    Windows 10 Devices Continue to 'Collect Everything You Do, Say and Write'
    Department of Justice and Microsoft Battle in Court Over User Privacy
    Microsoft: We ‘Went Too Far’ with ‘Painful’ Windows 10 Updates
    Microsoft, Non! You Have 3 Months to Comply Over Data Collection - France
    Tags:
    operating system, court case, computers, digital privacy, lawsuit, technology, privacy, Windows 10, Windows, Article 29 Working Party, CNIL, Microsoft, Europe, United States, Illinois
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok