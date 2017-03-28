Back At It: Uber Resumes Self-Driving Car Program After Weekend Crash

Uber resumed its pilot test programs in Tempe, Arizona, as well as in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco after a brief halt while an investigation into the mishap took place.

According to a Tempe police spokeswoman Josie Montenegro, cited by Reuters, an Uber pilot-program test car flipped over on its side following an accident in which the company's Volvo XC90 sport-utility vehicle was hit by another car, following a failed merge.

Montenegro stated that the Uber car was not at fault in the non-injury crash, and that the driver of the vehicle that caused the incident had been cited.

The Uber car was operating in self-driving mode at the time of the crash, and the two "safety" operators required to be in the car under current law were not hurt.

The company has been reeling from multiple incidents involving not just its technology programs, but also legal battles, driver payment disputes, and accusations of a corrosive corporate culture that discriminates against women and people of color.

To add fuel to the fire of Uber's problems, its CEO of only seven months, Jeff Jones, stepped down last week, following in the footsteps of several other top-level executive departures.