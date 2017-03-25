Canada to Develop Vision-Based Drone Navigation System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada’s national defense research agency will collaborate with a technology firm and university to co-develop a vision-based navigation system for drones, the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International said in a press release.

“Through a collaborative research and development granting program… Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) and the University of Toronto and Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) have signed a sponsored research and collaboration agreement to develop a vision-based navigation system for UAS [Unmanned Aircraft Systems],” the release stated on Friday.

Designed to help UAS navigate safely without relying on GPS, the vision based technology will eventually be installed on DDC’s FLYTE auto-pilot system, according to the release.

The project will be jointly funded by DDC and DRDC, and will be co-led by professors at the University of Toronto’s Institute of Aerospace Studies, the release added.