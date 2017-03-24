Register
02:10 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The image portrays the interaction between interstellar dust in the Milky Way and the structure of our Galaxy's magnetic field

    Now That’s Attractive: Astronomers Discover Largest Ever Magnetic Field

    © East News/ ESA / eyevine
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 7920

    A new study from the Max Planck Institute has found a magnetic field millions of light years in length – by far the largest of any such field ever discovered. It is 28 to 60 times the size of the Milky Way Galaxy.

    "We discovered the so-far largest ordered magnetic fields in the universe, extending over 5 to 6 million light years," study lead author and PhD student Maja Kierdorf from the Max Planck Institute of Radio Astronomy said in a statement.

    It is difficult to express how massive that is. The Milky Way Galaxy is between 100,000 and 180,000 light years in diameter. Only one galaxy ever discovered, the supermassive IC 1101 a billion light years from Earth, can match this magnetic field in enormity.

    Supernova and the ejected star
    © NASA. ESA/Hubble, S. Geier
    Scientists Identify Supernova Ashes in Magnetic Fossils

    The observations were made using the Effelsberg 100-m Radio Telescope in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The magnetic field was created by the collision of two galaxy clusters, which are exactly what they sound like: gravity-bound clusters of hundreds or thousands of galaxies.

    You may be imagining thousands of stars colliding at once, but a galaxy cluster collision event actually sees gas, dust, and charged particles hitting one another.

    Effelsberg detected the presence of "relics," arcs of hot gas and magnetic fields created by the collision of charged particles when two galaxy clusters meet. These relics stretched across four galaxy clusters, implying that all four had collided at some point in the past.

    The Hubble Space Telescope as seen from the US space shuttle Columbia (file)
    © AFP 2017/ NASA
    Hubble Captures Gorgeous New Images of Distant ‘Frisbee’ Spiral Galaxy (PHOTO)

    "The Effelsberg radio telescope proved again to be an ideal instrument to detect magnetic fields in the universe," study co-author and Max Planck Institute astronomer Rainer Beck said in the statement. "Now we can systematically search for ordered magnetic fields in galaxy clusters using polarized radio waves."

    "Single-dish telescopes are ideal tools to confirm relic candidates and search for new relic candidates," wrote the Max Planck team in their paper, which was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

    Related:

    The Truth is Out There! Mystery Radio Signals Tracked to Distant Galaxy
    Eater of Worlds: Star Discovered Slowly Devouring its Planet
    Warp Drive Engaged: Star Discovered Orbiting Black Hole at 1 Percent Light Speed
    Touch the Sun: NASA Planning Mission to Probe Our Star in 2018
    NASA: Seven Earth-Sized Exoplanets Orbiting Nearby Star Discovered
    Tags:
    space, astronomy, galaxy, magnetic field, Max Planck Institute, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Trump North Korea Cartoon
    Two Arms, Two Legs: Obama and Trump Must Be the Same Guy
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok