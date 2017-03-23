Register
    Facial Recognition Software to Scout Actors and Models in Seconds

    A group of techies have created a social network for actors and models based on Russian facial recognition technology. The novel service will make auditions and casting calls easier: appropriate candidates could be found online in no time by a given type of face.

    Regina Konstantinova — In cooperation with NTechLab, a Russian-based developer of the world's best facial recognition technology, international company Center Novation and Technology (CNT) designed a new social network for the fashion and cinema industries. The project called Avitero will be launched in spring 2017, NTechLab's press service told Sputnik.

    "In this project, CNT is working on developing the network, while we are responsible for integrating our technology into it," the NTechLab's representative explained.

    In just a few clicks, Avitero will be able to detect suitable candidates based on a given type of face. All it takes is simply uploading a photo of a person with the desired appearance to the system and it will give links to the accounts of suitable candidates.

    On the one hand, this will greatly facilitate the work of casting and modeling agencies in Russia, and on the other hand, it will help network users get roles new movies and advertising campaigns more often.

    "Our task is to create the largest system for finding and working with talent in the field of fashion and film. After the service is tested in Russia, we expect to launch it in other countries. We see great perspectives for it in India, where the film industry is now actively developing, but the market is not strictly divided among the major international players, like in the US," said Artem Taranov, the head of development at CNT.

    The social network will also allow users to search for friends, exchange messages, view entertaining content, news, etc. Users will be able to network across the world and receive notifications on new castings. The service is planned to be available for free.

    "Solutions on the basis of neural networks are becoming more widespread, even in industries far from IT, such as retail, banking and personnel management. We see great potential for our technologies in the film industry, too. Considerable resources are invested in IT solutions when it comes to graphics and other things related to filmmaking, but so far the technologies have not been implemented in the process of searching for actors. I am glad that we are launching a solution that will be in demand all over the world," said Alexander Kabakov, co-founder of NTechLab.

    The NTechLab launched the FindFace service based on this technology back in February 2016. The company's algorithm outperforms all the similar facial recognition technologies, including Google's FaceNet and China's best programs. It allows pairs of faces to be compared with 99% accuracy and to spot a single person in a 250-million-photo database in less than 0.3 seconds with more than 70% accuracy.

