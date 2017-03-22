Register
03:09 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Hubble Space Telescope as seen from the US space shuttle Columbia (file)

    Hubble Captures Gorgeous New Images of Distant ‘Frisbee’ Spiral Galaxy (PHOTO)

    © AFP 2017/ NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 16410

    NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have released new images of the distant spiral galaxy NGC 1448 taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

    NGC 1448 is about 50 million light-years from Earth in the little-known Horologium Constellation. The unusual spiral galaxy has an oval shape rather than a circle.

    "Imagine a spiral galaxy as a circular frisbee spinning gently in space. When we see it face on, our observations reveal a spectacular amount of detail and structure," wrote NASA in a statement. "However, the NGC 1448 frisbee is very nearly edge-on with respect to Earth, giving it an appearance that is more oval than circular. The spiral arms, which curve out from NGC 1448's dense core, can just about be seen."

    NGC 1448, a galaxy with an active galactic nucleus, is seen in this image combining data from the Carnegie-Irvine Galaxy Survey in the optical range and NuSTAR in the X-ray range.
    © NASA. Hubble Space Telescope
    NGC 1448, a galaxy with an active galactic nucleus, is seen in this image combining data from the Carnegie-Irvine Galaxy Survey in the optical range and NuSTAR in the X-ray range.

    The photos of NGC should help answer the "winding problem" of spiral galaxies, which the ESA explains as: "the stars in these dramatic spiral configurations are constantly moving as they orbit around the galaxy's core, with those on the inside making the orbit faster than those sitting further out."

    "This makes the formation and continued existence of a spiral galaxy's arms something of a cosmic puzzle, because the arms wrapped around the spinning core should become wound tighter and tighter as time goes on – but this is not what we see. This is known as the winding problem."

    The theory to answer this problem is the Density Wave Theory, which claims that the arms of a spiral galaxy have a higher density than the actual matter that makes them up. It is frequently compared to a traffic jam: as the number of cars in the traffic jam increases, the slower the traffic jam moves despite the increase in density. 

    Young Star and Its Infant Planet (Artist's Animation)
    © Photo: Youtube/caltech
    Hubble Finds Infant Earth-Like Planet in Debris Disk Around Sun-Like Star

    The same can be said for the celestial objects that make up the galactic arms. Even as the arms grow more dense, the movement of the arms themselves remain constant.

    NASA also believes there to be a supermassive black hole in the center of NGC 1448 – the same as the Milky Way Galaxy.

    Related:

    One of a Kind: Hubble Telescope Captures the Death of a Star (PHOTO)
    NASA’s Hubble Telescope Finds Massive Cosmic Megamaser
    NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Shocking Moment When a Sun-like Star Explodes
    Aliens Found? Hubble’s Europa Photos Reveal 'Surprising Activity'
    Hubble Image Shows the End of the World as We Know It
    Tags:
    space, astronomy, galaxy, Hubble Space Telescope, European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok