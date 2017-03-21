Hackers Demand Ransom From Apple Threatening to Erase Data From 300Mln Accounts

"I just want my money and thought this would be an interesting report that a lot of Apple customers would be interested in reading and hearing," a hacker told the media portal.
The hackers provided the Motherboard with screenshots of emails they had exchanged with the Apple security service. The group also uploaded a YouTube video demonstrating gaining an access to one of the allegedly hacked accounts.
In March, the whistleblowing organization WikiLeaks presented a report on US Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) use of security holes in devices, which enumerated a number of security vulnerabilities in the Apple products.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What a retarded story... 100 k in itunes gift cards? Or a discount in bitcoin? Who writes this dung.
Alan Reid