Hackers Demand Ransom From Apple Threatening to Erase Data From 300Mln Accounts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The hackers identified as "Turkish Crime Family" demanded Apple to pay $75,000 in crypto-currencies or $100,000 worth of iTunes gift cards by April 7. Otherwise they would remotely reset 300 million Apple email accounts they allegedly have access to, the outlet said.

"I just want my money and thought this would be an interesting report that a lot of Apple customers would be interested in reading and hearing," a hacker told the media portal.

The hackers provided the Motherboard with screenshots of emails they had exchanged with the Apple security service. The group also uploaded a YouTube video demonstrating gaining an access to one of the allegedly hacked accounts.

In March, the whistleblowing organization WikiLeaks presented a report on US Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) use of security holes in devices, which enumerated a number of security vulnerabilities in the Apple products.