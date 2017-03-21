Register
    Manning revealed her gender identity as a transgender female after being convicted and sentenced to 35 years in the military prison in July 2013 for leaking reams of war logs, diplomatic cables and battlefield video to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks in 2010.

    'WikiLeaks is Trying to Carve Out a Bigger, Broader Role for Itself'

    WikiLeaks has set conditions for tech companies that they have to follow in order to get details of hacking exploits from the leak of the Central Intelligence Agency’s data. Radio Sputnik spoke with Dr. Timothy Carone, an associate professor in the department of IT and analytics at the University Of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business.

    “WikiLeaks is trying to carve out a bigger and broader role for itself other than providing information and documentations as they have done in the past. It sounds like they are trying to increase their relevance and their leverage over companies and other organizations,” Carone said.

    The professor further said that, as far as information “vulnerability” is concerned, tech companies like Microsoft and Google receive their information from many different sources, so it remains unclear how WikiLeaks differentiates itself from a very rich landscape of companies that provide information like this.

    Talking about whether this could be a revenue driven move for WikiLeaks, Carone said that, “If it is revenue they are after, then there is a high bar near it, because the talent out there is extremely significant and they are starting from a point of being simply an information depository. Although they do have significant information from insiders and that could benefit them but I am not sure one can build a business model with this.”

    FBI Closes in on Several CIA Contractors in Wikileaks Disclosure Investigation
    The professor further spoke about how tech companies will view  WikiLeaks’ set of conditions and whether they might feel compelled to treat it any differently than other information portals.

    Talking about how the tech companies perceive security breaches, Carone said, “There has always been a debate over how much tech companies spend to implement security on their devices: it costs a lot of money, the talent required to do it is also expensive and it takes a lot of time and it was never a strong business case because companies view security vulnerability from a risk management perspective and so they have accepted some level of risk associated with vulnerabilities in the software they produce and sell.”

    According to the Motherboard, citing unnamed sources, WikiLeaks asked for a 90-day disclosure deadline, which would compel companies to commit to issuing a patch within three months.

    Earlier the founder of the whistleblowing site Julian Assange said that WikiLeaks seeks to work with tech companies to help them close revealed security gaps. This comes, as the CIA, for now, has apparently made no contact with the tech companies to disclose the vulnerabilities itself.

    On March 7, WikiLeaks released the first part of what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of CIA-related classified documents.

    According to the website, a large archive comprising various viruses, malware, software vulnerability hacks and relevant documentation, was uncovered by US government hackers, which is how WikiLeaks gained access to some of the data from the trove.

      Alan Reid
      The only right way to do this is to release ALL the info and let it blow up the companies that need blowing up. Sitting on the data like this is not the proper way to go. A leaker will think to hell with Assange.. he is trying to profit from my work to reveal a serious problem. Not dumping the info to expose the intent of these companies that build this stuff to make us vulnerable and then selling them a 90 day window to patch is dirty pool in my book. They know all about the holes they sell to you so the NSA can harvest the datum they want. Not completely exposing this sort of Leakey boat trade is telling us a whole lot about this WikiLeaks bunch and Assange in particular. Assange is looking more and more like a US government asset as the days pass.
