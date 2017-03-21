Twitter Suspends Over 630,000 Accounts for Promoting Terrorism

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The number of suspended accounts totals 636,248 when added to the numbers reported in February and August 2016.

"During the reporting period of July 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016, a total of 376,890 accounts were suspended for violations related to promotion of terrorism," the report stated.

Of the suspended accounts, 74 percent were identified by the company’s internal spam-fighting tools. An additional 2 percent were accounts identified by government requests.

Twitter has a longstanding policy of prohibiting the promotion of terrorism and violent extremism. In August, the company said daily suspensions were up over 80 percent from the previous year.

