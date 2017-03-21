Google Launches Cybersecurity Tools to Help Protect Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The set will be comprised of programs already known to many, such as a Google Chrome extension that warns users when they type their Google passwords into fake web forms, Jigsaw’s Project Shield that provides free defense against the so-called distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and Google two-step verification, The Wired magazine reported.

"There’s a spike in the most common forms of digital attacks during elections," Dan Keyserling, a senior adviser at Jigsaw said, as quoted by the outlet.

According to the magazine, the new suite will be helpful to election monitoring groups, independent news outlets, activists and human rights organizations.

Jigsaw is running a few other socially charged projects, such as Against Violent Extremism Network, which aims to prevent young people from joining extremist groups. A fact check feature has been added to Google News, while The Arms Globe aims to help journalists and activists trace the flow of weapons and ammunition across the world.

The potential interference into elections has been widely discussed since the United States claimed that Russia may have meddled in the US 2016 presidential elections.

On Monday, FBI Director James Comey said the agency was investigating the alleged interference and speculated that Russia may attempt to influence US elections in the future.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Comey's statement, saying only that the FBI director's remarks were part of "a permanent internal discussion in the United States" and adding that Russia did not want to be involved in that.