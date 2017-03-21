Register
02:53 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Cancer cells

    Study Shows Nanoparticles Can Boost Cancer Drug Efficiency

    © Flickr/ Penn State
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 1610

    A new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found that scientists can increase the effectiveness of cancer drugs by as much as 50 percent through the use of nanotechnology -- specifically, coating cells with nanoparticles that make it easier for the drugs to interact with the body.

    The fibers, which are as small as 100 nanometers (1/254,000 inches) in length and made of a biodegradable polymer, coat the outer membrane of the cell. The patient is then given the drug Tumor necrosis factor-Related Apoptosis-Inducing Ligand (TRAIL), which binds to the receptors along the cell membrane and sends a signal that causes the cells to enter apoptosis — to commit suicide, in other words. 

    TRAIL is a protein that occurs naturally in the body, but has never been effective enough to be used as a cancer drug. It is used to kill cancerous cells before they can rampantly divide and overtake the body. The nanoparticles act as a lightning rod of sorts, helping TRAIL identify tumor cells.

    Surgeons during an operation on removing a malignant tumor
    © Sputnik/ Varvara Gert'e
    Google's Artificial Intelligence Detects Cancer Faster Than Doctors

    Tumor cells are usually surrounded by a "shroud" made of molecules. The MIT researchers wrote in their paper, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, that the nanoparticles compress the shroud and make it easier for TRAIL to interface with the cells.

    "When you attach many particles to the membranes of these cells, and then expose them to forces that mimic those in the human body, like blood flow, these therapeutics become more effective. It's a way of amplifying the forces on the cells using polymeric materials," study lead Michael Mitchell, with MIT&'s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, said in a statement.

    "When you expose cells to forces and then these particles are coming down on the cell, they could be flattening all these molecules on the surface. Then the receptor can come in better contact with TRAIL to induce tumor cell death."

    Best of all, TRAIL does not harm ordinary cells, since it is a protein made by the body specifically to kill tumors. The central issue with it as a cancer drug was that it did not kill tumors efficiently enough — but the nanoparticle tethers could change that.

    The discovery of this new protein could eliminate the need for cancer drugs and harsh chemo treatments.
    © Flickr/ Derek K. Miller
    Indian Government Slashes Cancer Drug Price by 86%

    The nanoparticles were tested on mice, and reduced tumor mass by 90% in some cases. The promising findings have prompted Mitchell's team to continue their research into nanotechnological cancer treatments.

    "We're very interested in combined approaches where you can hit tumor cells with many immune-based therapies and then exploit physical forces that these cells are exposed to, as a new way to kill them," said Dr. Mitchell.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Claim 'Space Grown' Cure For Cancer Ready for Human Trials
    Man's Best Friend: Finnish Cancer-Sniffing Dogs to Diagnose Dreadful Disease
    Cancer Scaremongers on a Roll, But Burnt Toast Probably Not Carcinogenic
    Gash-Healing Nanoparticles & Terminator Drones: Work of a Russian Tech Incubator
    Indian Cancer Specialists Find a Virtual Way to Save Lives
    Tags:
    nanoparticles, nanotechnology, cancer treatment, treatment, cancer, MIT
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok