Register
18:45 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Big Data

    Give AI a Chance: Big Data Has Potential to End War (If Only Politicians Let It)

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    3120 0 0

    "Big data" could already be used to predict wars, but there is not enough political will to use technology to prevent conflicts, Dr. Andrej Zwitter, founder of the International Network Observatory, told Radio Sputnik.

    Last week, Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google's parent company, Alphabet, predicted that future wars will be fought over claims to large datasets.

    "Big data is so powerful that nation states will fight over how much data matters," he told the Google Cloud Next conference.

    Dr. Andrej Zwitter, Professor of Ethics and International Politics at the University of Groningen and founder of the International Network Observatory, a think-tank, told Radio Sputnik that big data could actually be used to prevent wars, if there was enough political will to do so.

    "The problem of predicting wars is not so much a problem of big data. We've been making huge advances in conflict studies since the 70s and are relatively good at predicting conflicts. We're not so good at predicting the triggers of conflicts, when exactly they happen."

    "But even when we can do that, for example what we learned during the genocide in Rwanda, is that it is not only about being able to predict the conflict but also the political willingness, the investment in political freedoms and development that can prevent war."

    Big Data
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Will Future Wars Be Waged Over Big Data?
    "Only once actual conflicts happen are we really willing to intervene and that is usually too late," Zwitter said.

    One of the key tools for the development of data is machine learning, in which computers learn to manipulate large datasets.

    "As a sub-field of AI, machine learning is definitely one of the elements, such as pattern recognition and object recognition, in order to make sense of the different formats that we face in big data, such as pictures, videos, text messages. So indeed, machine learning will be one of the big disruptors of big data in the future," Zwitter said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    US Indicts Russian FSB Officers, Alleged Hackers for Yahoo Data Breach
    Russia's Kaspersky Lab Checking WikiLeaks' Data on Vulnerabilities
    CIA Able to Access Encrypted Data on Telegram, WhatsApp - Wikileaks
    US House Intel Chair Calls for Release of All Data on Bin Laden Raid
    Tags:
    database, data, big data, Google, Alphabet Inc
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Big data is used to fabricate & select stories the public would accept. For example, that computer software can predict the future. Predicted conflicts would be the ones validating the worldview of the fake news artists posing as scientists. Automatic classification of images does not imply computer software can predict the future. But if you don't know better the fake news artist has a story to sell you.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok