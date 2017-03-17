Register
00:33 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Buzz Aldrin, former NASA Astronaut and Apollo 11 pilot

    Picture Yourself on Mars: Buzz Aldrin Hosts Virtual Reality Tour of Red Planet

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 53 0 0

    Buzz Aldrin has been to the moon and back, but the 87-year-old wants to see mankind on another planet in his lifetime. In an effort to raise public interest in a Mars mission, Aldrin has unveiled a new virtual reality Mars experience to simulate life 34 million miles from Earth.

    "Cycling Pathways to Mars" is a helmetless 10-minute tour of Mars guided by a holographic Aldrin. It debuted at Austin's South by Southwest music and film festival. The simulation was created by virtual reality start-up 8i and was made available on platforms such as Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

    Aldrin claims that the purpose of the VR is to illustrate the realities of bringing human beings to Mars. "First, we have to understand the conditions under which we're going to use something," he said, referring to the infrastructure needed for a successful mission. "Then we design something and we can see how it works on the ground, and then we can put it in orbit."

    Mars
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Congress to NASA: ‘Send a Man to Mars in the 2030s’

    "We need to bring a lot of things together to make [Mars] a habitable place for a number of people," Aldrin said. "It would be nice to design something like that at the moon." After the moon, Aldrin says humanity should set up shop on Phobos, Mars' larger moon, and use it as a refueling station.

    Aldrin is one of popular culture's most ardent champions of a Mars mission. From testifying to Congress about the necessity for such a mission to frequently donning his iconic "Get Your Ass to Mars" shirt, Aldrin has remained in the public eye even in his autumn years through his vigorous lobbying for humanity to become a multiplanetary species.

    ​In 2015, Aldrin presented a  plan for a Mars launch to occur on July 20, 2019 – 50 years to the day that the Apollo 11 mission that Aldrin undertook alongside Michael Collins and the late Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.

    NASA's timescale, recently unveiled alongside their 2017 budget, is less ambitious. Over the next 16 years, NASA will prepare for the mission with the intention of placing a man on Mars in 2033. 

    Aldrin was most recently in the news for a visit to the White House to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence, who is also the head of the newly-revived White House Space Council. During his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump briefly mentioned space travel, making him the first president to do so since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

    ​As for journeying to Mars himself? "I'm more valuable here than I ever think I could be there," Aldrin said. "I'm not an outdoorsman."

    Related:

    US Space Hero Buzz Aldrin Recovering After Medical Evacuation from South Pole
    New Experiment Suggests Humans Can Grow Potatoes on Mars
    China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020
    NASA’s Mars-Orbiting Spacecraft Avoids Upcoming Collision With Planet’s Moon
    Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims
    Tags:
    virtual reality, moon landing, Mars colony, Mars, NASA, Mike Pence, Buzz Aldrin, Austin, Texas, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok