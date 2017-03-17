Register
01:48 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Black hole

    Warp Drive Engaged: Star Discovered Orbiting Black Hole at 1 Percent Light Speed

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 77 0 0

    Astronomers have discovered a star orbiting a black hole at outrageously fast speeds. The star is moving at 8 million miles an hour, or 1.2% the speed of light, and is closer to the black hole than any other ever observed.

    47 Tucanae X9 is a binary star system 14,800 light-years from Earth. Or at least, astronomers identified it as a binary star system when it was discovered back in 1989. In 2015, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory learned that one of the stars was in fact a black hole, slowly eating its mate.

    "For a long time, it was thought that X9 is made up of a white dwarf pulling matter from a low mass Sun-like star," said researcher Arash Bahramian. But analysis from Chandra, which has been the source of most x-ray data since its 1999 launch, has debunked that long-standing hypothesis.

    Objects orbiting black holes can reach incredible speeds. Black holes have enormous gravity  and impart some angular momentum to things caught in their gravitational fields. The closer an object gets to the black hole, the faster it moves – and the more likely it is to fall into the abyss and be torn to shreds by the event horizon.

    Tycho’s supernova
    © Photo: Youtube / Kowch737
    Record-Setting Supernova Actually a Black Hole Violently Eating a Star

    X9's star, a super dense white dwarf with intense gravity in its own right, completes an orbit around its black hole every half hour from a distance of about 600,000 miles. This makes it the closest star/black hole combo ever discovered. The previous record holder, MAXI J1659-152, has an orbit almost five times as long, which suggests an orbit three times as large.

    By comparison, the moon speeds around Earth at about 2,300 mph, while the Earth moves around the sun at 67,000 mph. The sun hurtles through the Milky Way at 483,000 mph. The fastest object ever observed in our solar system, a comet that fell into the sun in 2016, was moving at 1.3 million mph.

    "We think the star may have been losing gas to the black hole for tens of millions of years and by now has now lost the majority of its mass," said James Miller-Jones of Curtin University and the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research.

    Perseid meteor shower
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Advanced Alien Civilization Generates Flashes of Cosmic Light, Astronomers Suggest

    Although the X9 black hole is slowly eating the star, it may never consume it entirely. In fact, researchers believe it possible for the white dwarf to escape fully from the black hole's orbit.

    "Eventually so much matter may be pulled away from the white dwarf that it ends up only having the mass of a planet," said researcher Craig Heinke. "If it keeps losing mass, the white dwarf may completely evaporate."

    "Finding these rare black holes is important as they are not only the end-points of massive stars, produced in supernova explosions, they also continue to play a role in the evolution of other stars after their deaths," said Professor Geraint Lewis from the University of Sydney, who was not part of the study.

    Related:

    New Telescope to Challenge Einstein’s Relativity Theory With Black Hole Photos
    Black Hole 'Beasts': Supermassive Monsters Found by UK Team of Scientists
    In a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Astronomers Find First ‘Wandering’ Black Hole
    Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole Solves Mystery of Missing Mass
    The Milky Way's 'Dark Zone': Black Hole Study Revisited 10 Years After Discovery
    Tags:
    space, astronomy, orbit, white dwarf, star, black holes, Chandra X-ray Observatory, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok