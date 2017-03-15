Pentagon Awards $97 Million to Put GPS III Satellite in Orbit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Under the contract, the firm will provide launch vehicle production, mission integration, launch operations, spaceflight worthiness and mission unique activities for a GPS III mission.
Once in orbit, the Lockheed Martin designed GPS III will increase the military’s anti-jamming capabilities producing improved system security, accuracy and reliability. It is designed to last 15 years or longer.
Work will be performed in the US states of California, Florida and Texas and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2019.
