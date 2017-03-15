Pentagon Awards $97 Million to Put GPS III Satellite in Orbit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Under the contract, the firm will provide launch vehicle production, mission integration, launch operations, spaceflight worthiness and mission unique activities for a GPS III mission.

"Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $96,500,490 firm-fixed-price contract for launch services to deliver a GPS III satellite to its intended orbit," the release stated on Tuesday.

Once in orbit, the Lockheed Martin designed GPS III will increase the military’s anti-jamming capabilities producing improved system security, accuracy and reliability. It is designed to last 15 years or longer.

Work will be performed in the US states of California, Florida and Texas and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2019.