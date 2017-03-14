Register
19:13 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Natural Cycles App

    A Growth Industry: Swedish App May Mean an End to Physical Contraception Methods

    © Photo: Natural Cycles App
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 17521

    The "fertility awareness" contraceptive method - timing unprotected sex to coincide with less fertile portions of a menstrual cycle - is an enduring means of avoiding pregnancy, although far from effective. Now, a Swedish startup claims it has created an app to help men and women "perfect" the process, greatly increasing its preventative efficacy.

    While reliable data on its modern usage is unforthcoming, it's safe to say women counting the days in between periods and avoiding sex when they're most fertile is a fairly well-known family planning method.

    Ova (female eggs) only live for about a day, meaning if someone has sex after one expires and before another is created, they will not get pregnant. However, if someone has sex before they ovulate, they can get pregnant, as sperm can stay alive in a uterus for around a week.

    The idea has potentially existed for millennia — at least since 300 AD — although statistics suggest its reliability is among the lowest of the various contraceptive approaches in popular use, with around 24 out of 100 women who employ the approach ending up pregnant every year.

    However, Swedish family planning app Natural Cycles could be the key to increasing the method's reliability to point it becomes "as good as the pill" at preventing pregnancy. The app, conceived by a family of particle physicists, considers an individual's ovulation window — ie how 'safe' unprotected sex would be that day — based on body temperature, menstruation and hormone levels via complex algorithms.

    #Period on New Year's Eve? No worries, if you're tracking you'll know ahead of time 😉 #NaturalCycles #TrackFertility

    A post shared by Natural Cycles (@naturalcycles) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:16am PST

    When a user starts using the app, they will receive about 40 percent of "green" days per month. Three months later, as the app becomes more familiar with a user's fertility, this will rise to 65 percent.

    Despite the range of metrics the app considers, temperature is said to be most important — body temperatures typically fluctuate between 0.25°C to 0.45°C during and after ovulation, due to release of progesterone. The app comes with a physical thermometer, although algorithms are programed to eliminate "false positives" — for instance, temperature changes due to alcohol consumption, illnesses, stress, etc.

    The firm has conducted three clinical studies of the app, and claimed it has a Pearl Index of seven, comparable to "the pill," which has a Pearl Index of nine.

    Allegedly, a mere seven out of 100 became pregnant in a year of using Natural Cycles — and this figure included some who ignored the app's guidance and had sexual intercourse on a "red" day.

    Some users are said to actively use the app to plan pregnancy, as well as avoid it.

    Natural Cycles are said to be in the preliminary stages of approaching Western countries about receiving official certification, and entering partnerships to have the app endorsed and/or distributed via national health authorities. In many European countries, where birth control provisions are distributed to citizens without direct cost, the company may find a receptive audience — the city of Rotterdam, for instance, has called for mandatory birth control for parents deemed incapable of looking after their children.

    However, the UK's National Health Service may be less enthusiastic. Despite condoms and contraceptive pills being distributed and/or prescribed for free on the NHS, the Service has publicly stated significant reservations about digital contraceptive solutions in general, and Natural Cycles in particular.

    In a 2016 report, the NHS warned the company's clinical studies weren't rigorous enough, and relied on restrospective designs that did not collect sufficient data to support their positive conclusions — most of the individuals included in the study were aged 20 — 35, meaning the studies' findings may not be applicable to other age groups.

    Moreover, the NHS was concerned about whether users would consistently use the app, or drop out entirely. Despite participants in the study having paid for the app, a third of users stopped using it at some point, a much higher drop-out rate than other habitual methods (eg. "the pill"). Reasons why users stopped using the app were not noted in the study.

    "Participants in the study purchased membership and were obviously keen to try this method. Their usage may not be a true indication of the effectiveness of this type of app if it was available for free. A head-to-head randomised trial comparing such an app with established contraceptive methods would be required to establish how effective it is. However effective an application may be, it will not protect you against sexually transmitted infections, unlike the low-tech — but very reliable — condom," the report concluded.

    Related:

    Chinese Company Gives Employees Year-End Bonus Condom Equivalent (VIDEO)
    Philippine President Duterte Uses Contraceptive Pill to Fight Poverty
    Male Hormonal Birth Control Effective in Trials, But Side Effects an Issue
    Dutch City Floats Forced Contraception for Incompetent Parents
    Tags:
    contraceptive pills, app, contraception, clinical tests, public health, condoms, pregnancy, birth, technology, study, sex, Sweden, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok