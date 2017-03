MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that the state corporation was proposing to recruit from six to eight specialists to participate in the program, which would include the flights to the moon.

"Recruitment of cosmonauts will take place starting from today, March 14, will take place before the end of the year. The results would be summed up in the end of December," Ivanov said at a press conference.

According to the press service of the Roscosmos, the cosmonauts from the new team are expected to become first pilots of Russia's new Federatsiya spacecraft as well as the first country's nationals, who would fly to the natural satellite of the Earth.