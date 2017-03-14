Register
02:31 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    This NASA handout image received 15 May 2007 shows dark matter ring in a galaxy center

    Powerful Dark Matter Detector Enters Final Stage of Construction

    © AFP 2017/ HO / NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    NASA claims 85 percent of the matter contained within the known universe is dark matter, but we know virtually nothing about dark matter besides that claim. But a $55-million dark matter detector a mile underground is nearly ready to begin operations, and will hopefully tell us more about the shadowy substance.

    Dark matter's name is more descriptive than one might imagine. It is defined as matter that does not interact with radiation, and so does not emit anything that humans can observe using current and available sensor technologies. We are only aware of its existence because the mass of large astronomical objects (like galaxies) is found to be far higher than estimates based on the combined mass of the conventional matter they are observed to contain. Even then, some fringe astronomical theories deny its existence.

    There are two leading theories as to where dark matter comes from: the first is the existence of Weakly Interacting Massive Particles (WIMPs), which are strong particles that can only interact with normal matter via gravity and weak nuclear force, but not electromagnetism (so they do not give off light) or strong nuclear force. 

    In the continued pursuits to understand dark matter, researchers think they may be one step closer to figuring out how it functions in the universe - interacting with something other than gravity.
    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    Universe’s Dark Matter Might be 'Smoother' than Previously Thought

    The second is the existence of axions, another theoretical particle that has a weak force and only interacts with gravity and electromagnetism. That is an oversimplification of some very complex physics, but suffice it to say that WIMPs are heavy and axions are light, but both have only been theorized.

    Enter the Large Underground Xenon (LUX)-Zeplin Experiment, built in an abandoned gold mine by the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota. The machine itself is fairly simple, a sensor attached to 10 tons of liquid xenon. WIMPs should theoretically interact with xenon because it is a scintillator, a material that, when struck with a particle, absorbs its energy and re-emits that energy as light. 

    If WIMPs are real, then billions of them pass through the Earth every second. At least some of them will collide with xenon if enough of the element is put in one place, and the team has set up a sensor to tell them if it happens.

    The dark galaxy Dragonfly 44
    Pieter van Dokkum, Roberto Abraham, Gemini Observatory/AURA
    Milky Way-Sized Galaxy Discovered Containing Almost Nothing But Dark Matter

    "The detector is set up like an enormous bell capable of ringing in response to the lightest tap from a dark matter particle," the university explained in a statement. "If a piece of dark matter runs into a xenon atom, the xenon will collide with its neighbors, producing a burst of ultraviolet light and releasing electrons. Moments later, the free electrons will excite the xenon gas at the top of the chamber and release a second, brighter burst of light."

    Construction of the predecessor experiment, the LUX in 2009, collected data until 2016, and found no evidence of WIMPs. The new LUX-Zeplin is entering its final stage of construction. Upon its completion in 2020, it will be 70 times more powerful than LUX, making it the most powerful WIMP-detector ever constructed.

    Only time will tell if it can detect the presence of WIMPs, however.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Measure Amount of Dark Matter Lost Since The Big Bang
    China’s Dark Matter Probe Satellite Wukong Discovers 1.6Bln Particles
    Groundbreaking New Boson Discovery Lifts the Veil on Dark Matter
    NASA One Step Closer to Resolving the Mystery of Dark Matter
    Lockheed Martin Develops 'Dark Energy' Detector for NASA Space Telescope
    Tags:
    Weakly Interacting Massive Particles (WIMPS), particle physics, physics, dark matter, South Dakota
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok