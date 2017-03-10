Denmark, Germany, Netherlands to Create Wind Power Hub Island in North Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "TenneT TSO B.V. (Netherlands), Energinet.dk (Denmark) and TenneT TSO GmbH (Germany) will sign an trilateral agreement in Brussels on 23 March 2017 that will press ahead on developing a large renewable European electricity system in the North Sea," the press release said Wednesday.

The island will be located on Dogger Bank, a sandbank around 60 miles from the United Kingdom, and will connect over 10,000 wind turbines.

"This project can significantly contribute to a completely renewable supply of electricity in Northwest Europe. TenneT and Energinet.dk both have extensive experience in the fields of onshore grids, the connection of offshore wind energy and cross-border connections… I am happy that we are going to take this step with our Danish colleagues and I look forward to the participation of other transmission system operators and possibly other partners," Mel Kroon, CEO of TenneT, was quoted as saying in the press release.

According to the press release, the Power Link island will in future be able to transmit energy to the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Britain, Norway and Belgium.

The project intends to make "energy transition both feasible and affordable," aiming to connect wind farms producing up to 70,000 MW to 100,000 MW.