Register
11:34 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Teeth

    Uncrack a Smile: 'Disappearing' Swedish Dental Implants to Cure Facial Fractures

    © Photo: pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 16340

    Swedish researchers are currently researching a potentially groundbreaking method of restoring skulls following facial fractures. The revolutionary method involves implants that break down and disappear completely over time as they are replaced with bone tissue.

    Dentist
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Growing Teeth? Alzheimer’s Drug Might Bring an End to Dental Fillings
    The innovative method involves using magnesium instead of titanium. Previous experiments on animals showed that magnesium tends to dissolve completely and make way for new bone formation, Swedish Radio reported.

    "I believe that dissolvable implants made of magnesium can really improve the quality of life for patients with facial fractures," Silvia Galli, a leading researcher at the School of Dentistry at Malmö University, where she recently completed her dissertation on magnesium implants, told Swedish Radio.

    The Swedish research team carried out a series of studies where they used X-rays and light microscopes and conducted experiments involving rabbits. They established that magnesium dissolves over time, making way for new bone tissue.

    According to Galli, the amount of metal used in implants is so insignificant that it leaves the body without a trace of the traumatic event having taken place, without any side effects for the kidneys.

    "We have seen the implant material disappear, having formed calcium and phosphate, which are similar to bone structure," lead researcher Silvia Galli told Swedish Radio.

    Smile
    © Flickr/ david_mt
    'Long in the Tooth' Swedish Fish Fossil Unveils Milk Teeth Mystery
    Disappearing magnesium implants would be largely beneficial for patients and society. In particular, it would mean that patients would be spared a second surgical procedure under anesthesia to remove the implant, thus evading possible surgical complications.

    According to Lars Magnus Bjursten, a professor of biological implant research at Lund University in southern Sweden, there are wide opportunities for the use of dissolving implants.

    "It is important to always look for alternatives, particularly in orthopedics. And magnesium seems to be useful material," Lars Magnus Bjursten told Swedish Radio, stressing, however, the need for more research before proceeding with clinical tests on human patients in Malmö.

    Magnesium is the eleventh most abundant element by mass in the human body, and is essential to some 300 enzymes. Magnesium is less dense than aluminum, and its alloys are prized for their combination of lightness and strength. Magnesium is also the ninth most abundant element in the universe, the eighth most abundant element in the Earth crust and the fourth most common element in the Earth (after iron, oxygen and silicon), making up 13 percent of the planet's mass.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden Joins 'Green League,' Permits Medical Marijuana
    Finns Find Steaming Hot Way to Fight Alzheimer's Disease
    Tags:
    dentist, tooth, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok