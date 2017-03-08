Hot or Not? Tinder's Secret 'Select' Platform Reserved for Rich, Famous Singles

Described by an anonymous user as an app "for celebrities and people who do really well on Tinder," the dating app began quietly inviting people to join Select in September 2016.

Invitees can subsequently nominate others for membership — although nominees cannot in turn nominate others, preserving the app's exclusivity.

It's uncertain how Tinder selects which users to invite, but an apparent unifying feature is they're highly attractive, and often fairly high-profile — one factor could be the app's Elo score, the algorithmic rating system which covertly rates users based on "thousands and thousands" of signals.

Tinder Select: Because you are so elite at using the app that you are still single. https://t.co/GdqNqHnSOs — Alex (@alex) March 7, 2017​

Select's design differs from the standard Tinder interface — it features a navy blue "S" at the top of the screen, in place of the traditional Tinder flame, and other blue accenting in place of the usual orange. Tinder Select members can switch between the "elite" version of the app and its humble, standard form using a toggle switch.

My dating life consists of sending this gif to boys on Tinder within 48 hours of matching with them and then never hearing from them again. pic.twitter.com/xfrZ8h0ERP — Liam (@LiamLambrini) February 24, 2017​

Tinder has repeatedly declined to comment on the story — and given how long it has apparently existed without word spreading, it's arguable the dating app giant may not intend to publicize the service, at least for the time being.

Secret "elite" versions of dating apps and invite-only exclusive dating platforms are nothing new.

For instance, the little-known Raya app was launched in 2015, which allows users with sizable Instagram followings, unique and creative jobs, and references within the Raya community, to join. Invitation-only dating app The League cross-rates social media profiles (including Facebook and LinkedIn) to pick singledom's creme de la creme, based on education, popularity and profession to determine who was allowed on the platform.

What is Raya, how does the dating app work and which celebrities are on it? From Joe Jonas to Cara Delevingne https://t.co/vfR6hpKUkh pic.twitter.com/XhD2kGQ5bP — Shari Steele (@SOnlineDating) March 7, 2017​

Less exclusively, Bumble has an abstruse Vibee subsidiary — not so much an "elite" version of the app for the great and the good among its membership, but a platform for "highly rated" users who are responsive and responsible in their Bumbling.

Just saw @bumble_app thinks Im a VIBee, so basically I excel at being single #downloadbumble https://t.co/1A1VOmToum pic.twitter.com/OBpQkKWskK — Chris James (@cwj92movieman) May 4, 2016​

Tinder Select users who feel guilty about their elite status may wish to confess their shame to Sindr , the Catholic App devised by an Archdiocese in Scotland for anyone searching for a confessional box on-the-go.

Regular users who didn't make the cut can vent their frustrations on Hater, the dating app that matches singles on mutual objects of detestations — or drown their irritation with some illicit substances, purchased from one of the network's many drug dealers.